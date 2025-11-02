You Don’t Need a New Outfit for That Concert

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past September, I got to see Kali Uchis live at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. I was super excited to go because I have loved Kali since her first studio album, Isolation, and because I got the tickets for $60 the morning of the concert. In this economy, $60 for a concert ticket is a dream come true, but it created one problem for me: I had no idea what to wear.

Usually, I would get my concert tickets months in advance, leaving me with ample time to find outfit inspiration, plan out what I would wear, and buy what I need. Planning concert outfits has become an increasingly daunting task since concert dress codes have become heavily stressed. If you look up any concert on social media, you will see nonstop videos telling you that you need to buy a new outfit to adhere to whatever the “theme” of the concert is.

Don’t get me wrong; I think concert themes are fun! When I went to the Cowboy Carter tour in May, I loved seeing everyone’s country themed fits. Looking at the doll inspired dresses for the Short n’ Sweet Tour and the gothic outfits for the Mayhem Ball have been highlights of the year. These have definitely created a sense of community for those going to the concert. Lots of concertgoers are meeting new people and bonding over their shared interpretation of the musician’s art.

But the insistence that concert attendants need to wear a certain outfit to the show is encouraging an unsustainable approach to fashion. Many people are buying new clothes just for these concerts and discarding them after the event. This is creating thousands of tons of waste. Many of the clothes being bought and dumped are made of synthetic materials that are not biodegradable. This means that the clothes being thrown away will continue to pollute the environment for years.

Fast fashion brands have noticed the trend of themed concert outfits and have been promoting it further. Several brands, like Windsor, have dedicated concert collections. In 2023, SHEIN released an entire silver collection to cash in on the hype surrounding Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. Fast fashion is one of the biggest environmental pollutants today. The fashion industry produces 10% of global emissions annually. Environmental experts are encouraging fashion consumers to reconsider the fast fashion model of clothing consumption and opt for more sustainable alternatives, like buying less clothes and shopping from thrift stores.

While I think dressing up for concerts is fun, I also think we should be more mindful of how it impacts others. At the end of the day, you are going to a concert to see an artist perform, and you can do that without wearing a fancy new outfit. But if you do want to participate in themed concerts, there are many ways you can without overconsuming.

The easiest and cheapest way is to wear something you already own. Go through your closet and try to find pieces that match the theme. You might be able to give items that you don’t wear often a new purpose. This is an excellent creative exercise, as you are curating a new outfit from scratch. Additionally, instead of buying a new outfit, you could DIY one yourself. Creating your own outfit is a much more fun and creative alternative to shopping fast fashion. It is also a great way to improve your crafting skills.

If you do decide to buy an outfit, try buying something that you can wear multiple times. One of the biggest ways fast fashion harms the environment is by creating waste, so you can be a more sustainable consumer by not throwing away your clothes after one wear. Try looking for a piece that matches the theme of the concert but also can be worn in other contexts. Or you could buy one “concert outfit” that you wear to every concert, instead of buying something new for every concert.

Overconsumption and fast fashion are not the only ways we can participate in fashion trends. We, as consumers, should be more conscious of our choices. Implementing sustainable choices whenever possible is important. When I saw Kali Uchis, I just grabbed a random tank top and an old pink skirt from my closet, and I still had a fantastic time at the show. Realizing that I did not need a new outfit for concerts felt like taking a weight off my back.