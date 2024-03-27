The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all make New Year’s resolutions, and like everyone I made it my goal to achieve all of the ones I made. One of my goals for this year was to get myself into Yoga and Meditation.

My parents would constantly tell me to start yoga, because it only benefits you physically, but can also make your gut healthy. I never started because for me it seemed rather boring, and I preferred a cardio workout in the gym instead.

Recently, I started with a simple yoga routine to ease myself into it, rather than jumping in headfirst. Here are the 3 yoga exercises I make sure to follow every day.

1.Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing)

Anulom Vilom, also referred to as the Alternate nostril breathing, has become a part of my morning routine. With the hectic college day, Anulom Vilom can be very beneficial in helping you increase your patience, focus, and increases oxygen levels in your brain, aiding brain function.

Each morning when I wake up, I practice alternative nostril breathing five times after making my bed. I found this to be the perfect way to start my mornings, as it helps me start off the day in a calmer manner.



2. Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutations)

Surya Namaskar is a common yoga practice, and I have seen my mom do Surya namaskar growing up. I have never been the most flexible person, but when I did this yoga practice consistently, I slowly began to see improvement in my flexibility.

In Surya namaskar, there are 12 positions placed in the specific order to ensure each part of the body is stretched. Along with stretching, Surya namaskar is also beneficial for breathing exercises as you perform each yoga position.

The first time I practiced Surya namaskar, it was hard for me because I was not used to stretching myself to this length, but I made sure to be consistent.



3. Vajrasana (Thunderbolt pose)

The Thunderbolt Pose is one pose that I make sure to do every night before sleeping. The Thunderbolt pose is when you kneel on a flat surface with your back straight. My mom suggested this to me at first to improve digestion after dinner and help calm myself before I go to sleep.

As someone who is not a fan of yoga, these three practices have been the perfect addition to improving not only my physical health, but also my internal health. Yoga is not only about building flexibility, but also keeping the mind balanced and at ease.

I believe that if you start off with alternate nostril breathing when you wake up in morning or even before going to bed at night, it just might just be your path to self-care.