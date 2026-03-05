Women Artists to See in Philadelphia this Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is almost here, which means artists are dropping albums and going on tour. You can wear cute outfits without a jacket and get home after an amazing concert, not freezing cold. If you are in the Philadelphia area looking for women artists to support on tour this spring, here is a curated list of shows I think you should see. Highlighting smaller and larger artists of various genres, these are the dates you need to block out in your calendar as soon as possible.

Here is a list of women artists coming to Philadelphia this spring:

March 6 & 19: Sweet Pill

Sweet Pill, a local Philadelphia rock band, is touring to support their new album Still There’s a Glow which comes out on March 13. They will be performing at the Union Transfer on March 19 but also playing at the Ukie Club on March 6. I had their 2022 debut album Where the Heart Is on repeat when it dropped, so I am looking forward to their sophomore album.

March 30: Zara Larsson & Amelia Moore

I feel like Zara Larsson does not even need an intro. This Swedish pop girlie has been popping off with her latest album drop Midnight Sun which features the catchy hit of the same title. She will be performing at The Fillmore on March 30 and having another vocal queen, Amelia Moore, open for her. I think this alt-pop indie R&B singer and multi-instrumentalist is the perfect opening act for hit pop maker Zara Larsson.

April 14: Alice Phoebe Lou

South African indie alternative singer and musician is performing at the Union Transfer for her new album Oblivion which was released on Oct. 24, 2025. If you enjoy her hits “Witches” and “Open My Door”, I recommend that you check out her newest album, immerse yourself in her angelic vocals, and lose yourself in the vibes at this show.

April 18: Billie Marten

Delicate indie singer and musician Billie Marten is coming to The First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia this April. She will be performing her 2025 album Dog Eared which features lyric driven that just feel like spring in song form. I have been listening to Marten since 2019. Her soft and beautiful songs “Milk & Honey” and “La Lune” take me back to a simpler time of my life.

April 19: Raye

British soul R&B singer-songwriter is going on tour to support her next album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE., which comes out on March 27, 2026. Another artist who I feel does not need an introduction as you have most likely heard “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” and “Escapism.” on the radio, but she dropped a new single “Nightingale Lane.” on Feb. 27. I can already imagine the goosebumps all over when listening to this new song live at The Met.



April 24: Zinadelphia

Another Philadelphia based artist, Zinadelphia is the neo-soul funk singer you need to tune into now before she becomes so famous that you cannot even get tickets to her show. I must admit that I only discovered her last year, but songs like “The Seamstress” and “Call Up Nancy” were instantly added to my playlists. Coming to the Theatre of Living Arts, you can find me at this show in a funky, colorful outfit and a 70s-inpsired makeup look.

April 25: Lexa Gates

New York rapper Lexa Gates is coming to the Brooklyn Bowl for her I Am tour. Her alternative R&B hip-hop style of music is almost like if you combined Amy Winehouse’s voice with Mac Miller’s music. Personally, I love her songs “Angel”, “Provider”, and “I Just Can’t Be Alone”, but it is impossible to choose a favorite. What are you doing April 24 and 25? Because I will be seeing Zinadelphia and Lexa Gates back-to-back!

May 9 & 10: PinkPantheress & Cece Natalie

Currently topping charts with “Stateside” featuring Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress is performing both May 9 and 10 at The Met. I must admit that I was addicted to PinkPantheress’ album to hell with it which was released in 2021, and had Heaven knows, which was released in 2023, on repeat blasting in my headphones at the gym. This is my first time hearing about the heavy bass electropop opener Cece Natalie, but I love the dark, digi-core vibe of “Like a taxi (Oh well)” and “Miracle”. If you are trying to catch some great beats, this is the show you need to see.

June 5: hemlocke springs

Having opened for big artists like Chappell Roan, Conan Gray, Doja Cat, and Muna, hemlocke springs is headlining her own tour this spring. On Feb. 13, 2026, she released her debut album the apple tree under the sea which features ten ethereal, bedroom synthpop songs. After achieving virality for her song “girlfriend” in 2022, which is how I discovered her music (and quickly became a huge fan), she has been working hard creating more fun songs to dance alone in your room to. Support this up-and-coming artist at the Union Transfer and dance to “w-w-w-w-w” with me!

I hope you discovered some new women artists to listen to and support from this list. If there are any artists coming to Philadelphia this spring that I have missed, let me know! Are there any artists that you’re excited to see?