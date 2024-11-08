The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October has ended, and so has one of the most beloved holidays: Halloween. Away goes the dressing up in costumes, partying, and candy- but that doesn’t mean we have to give up our favorite Halloween-themed entertainment.

Here are some witchy movies and television shows to keep the Halloween spirit going.

Agatha All Along

Agatha Harkness is an extremely powerful and evil witch who first appeared in WandaVison in 2021. She befriends Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, as a trick to eventually steal Wanda’s magic for herself. Agatha is not successful in doing so, and the Scarlet Witch leaves Agatha under a spell where she forgets who she was after they battle each other.

The show follows Agatha after the events of WandaVision as Agatha regains her memory of who she was. She ventures on a journey of regaining her powers back as she travels the witch’s road, which gives witches what they desire most. While on the journey, she is joined by other witches and is faced with many challenges and endeavors that cause her and the other witches to question her own character.

The Craft (1996)

The Craft is a classic when it comes to iconic 90s movies, and for good reason. This movie follows a girl named Sarah who transfers to a new school in Los Angeles. She begins to show signs of having a power within her, which captures the attention of three other girls at her new school. The girls are looking for another witch, and soon Sarah joins them, allowing them to form their own coven.

The girls soon take advantage of their coven power and use their magic for reinventing themselves… and getting revenge on those who wronged them. Conflict and tension in the group soon arise as Nancy becomes extremely jealous of the strong powers that Sarah possesses.

The Originals

The Originals follows the Mikaelson family, who the audience is introduced to in The Vampire Dairies. The Mikaelsons are a family of the first vampires ever created who possess great strength due to them being the originals. The show follows them as they leave the city of Mystic Falls for New Orleans, where this ideal setting allows for the meeting of multitudes of witches.

Throughout the show, the family encounters many people with powers willing to help them, as well as those who aren’t as willing…. The family deals with many enemies that go back centuries as well as meet modern foes. They also must deal with their own conflicts within the family that test their strength and love for each other.

American Horror Story: Coven

One of the most beloved shows, American Horror Story, has many seasons following different characters and storylines. In my opinion, one of its best seasons after “Asylum” would have to be its third season, “Coven.” The third season follows a girl named Zoe, who discovers her powers after a tragic event. After this newfound discovery, she is taken to a school for witches where she meets other girls like her.

During the season, we come to know more about the girls and their backgrounds, as well as each different power they have. We also come to learn about the Supreme, who is the most powerful witch. The school is training the girls to see who has the potential to take over as the next Supreme, and as they do this, the girls will face many challenges- both with each other as well as with outside forces.

These are just a few movies and TV show suggestions to keep the Halloween spirit going long after the holiday is over. You’ve probably already seen most of these, but who doesn’t love a rewatch? One of my personal favorites on the list (if I had to choose) is The Originals because I just love the characters, storylines, and its connection to The Vampire Diaries!