Why We Can’t Get Enough of Brown, Burgundy, and Olive

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The color of the leaves is changing, and so is our wardrobe. Light colors get replaced by dark colors, with brown, maroon, and olive green being the most common ones among them. These seasonal colors have a great effect on our clothing style, personality, and fall fashion.

Brown: Warmth and Comfort

Brown tends to be considered a stable, reliable, and warm color. All this makes brown a good choice for clothes, especially when it is cold and you need to be comfortable and fashionable.

Another reason is also very versatile. It’s able to blend with a lot of other colors like beige, black, white, and others. You can create a fun outfit without needing a new set of clothes. For example, a dark brown sweater can be worn with light wash jeans, and a brown leather jacket with tailored trousers. If you like your outfits to be matched, brown can help you to do it easily; you can mix it in different shades combined with such neutral colors.

Burgundy: Confidence in Color

Burgundy is going to add a little brightness to your wardrobe. The dark red tone brings some richness to your outfits and makes it very flattering. It is not too bright, which makes it the perfect choice for someone who wants to try some color but keeps it simple.

What makes burgundy a good choice as well is the ability to use this color as a statement and at the same time make an outfit bold. So, a coat or a sweater in a burgundy may be used as a main piece of clothing in an outfit, while a purse, boots or lipstick in a burgundy may add a little pop of color to your look. Burgundy perfectly complements any outfit.

Olive Green: The Neutral That Is Not Quite Neutral

There is something very practical about olive color. Being traditionally related to military-style clothes, the shade is very suitable for cargo pants, bomber jackets, trench coats, and other functional outfits. Olive can easily attract those fashionistas who appreciate style in their clothes together with comfort.

A simple combination of olive green with white, beige, and brown is also one of the best ways to wear the color. This color combination works well together since all these shades are similar when it comes to their undertones. If you would like something more vibrant, then you could try olive green with burgundy to create outfits that are very suitable for fall.

Why These Colors Work So Well Together

Brown, burgundy, and olive-green lies are very compatible with each other. All three colors come from nature, especially fall colors, so they complement each other well which would allow you to enjoy experimenting with layering and choosing accessories without worrying about wearing the wrong colors.

The concept of color is important for people trying to find their own fashion style. The colors that you select have different meanings depending on the mood and image you want to show. Investing in a good coat, boots and bag in one of these colors will allow you to create numerous outfits even when fall is over.

But it is important not to mix all three colors just because they are popular right now. It is better to pick tones that suit your fashion sense, match your personality, and suit your taste.