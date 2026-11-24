This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Caution: The following includes spoilers for ‘Sterling Point’.

Prime Video has been coming out with a bunch of hit TV shows lately, such as Off Campus, Carrie, and Sterling Point. All the shows have been doing very well, but Sterling Point has been catching the attention of many. The show’s demographic is teenagers and young adults. It’s set in the small town of Sterling Point in Muskoka, Ontario, Canada. It’s a mix of being an island and forest.

The show follows Annie Jacobson on her quest to find out more about the person her mom once was. Along the way, she meets her sister Ramona, and friends Oona, Maple, and Sully. She even finds love with Ellis. Annie is originally from New York where she lives with her dad and twin brother Connor.

Annie goes on this mission to Cananda because of a letter from her grandfather saying “find her” with her in this scenario being Ramona. They both needed each other in different ways that they didn’t know. This show draws such massive attraction because the main focus is sisterly love, not romantic love. The show features romantic relationships, but the story mainly focuses on Annie and Ramona’s dynamic and Oona and Maple’s dynamic.

Sterling Point features a love triangle between Annie, Ellis, and Rory, but this might be the first show that I’ve seen where both guys are good guys. The show does a really nice job of showcasing their positive traits through how they interact with Annie.

Rory, for example, has known Annie since they were kids and brings out the fun and outgoing side of her. Ellis, on the other hand, is laid back and brings out a very calm, down-to-earth side of Annie. Personally, I was always team Ellis because I enjoy their dynamic more and I think he fits in with the friend group more. And spoiler, she ends up with Ellis.

Another massive reason that people have been loving this show is due to the queer representation. In the show Sully, Oona, and Ramona are all queer but the writers did an excellent job of not making that fact their entire personality. Regardless of Ramona and Oona’s romantic relationship, they still have a regular dynamic that any teenagers would. They always put their friendship first and know that they were friends first. Ramona and Oona interact how any teenagers in a relationship would. Queer teenage romance in media is often misrepresented, so their dynamic in the show helps people feel seen.

I think one of the main reasons that people seem to really like this show is because the cast acts like real teenagers. The main friend group is ages sixteen to eighteen and they are written to speak like real teenagers. In many other shows the writers try very hard to force jokes and pop culture references into the script, and it ultimately just ends up being cringe.

In Sterling Point, they make stupid jokes that I’ve probably told my friends, like your mom joke Oona makes in episode one. The writers also did an amazing job depicting how the siblings interact and fight. One of the most realistic parts of the show is how Connor is always rage-baiting Annie, and the way she responds to it is true to how siblings act.

The last thing I’ll say about this show is that the soundtrack is lethal. The songs fit the scenes and characters so well it’s scary. The opening scene of the first episode is set to “Maggots for Brains” by Olivia Rodrigo. Then, on Annie and Connors birthday, they play “Man I Need” by Olivia Dean. The songs they pick are so perfectly curated for the scenes they’re in.

This show has already been renewed for another season, and I cannot wait to see what they do next.