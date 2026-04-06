Where to Find your Iconic Graduation Dress 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the 2026 grad season approaches, formal dresses are flying off the shelves. Graduates are in the process of finding the right dress to commemorate the moment they’ve worked so hard for. Graduation is a huge milestone, so something to mark the end of one chapter and the beginning of another is essential. Grads want to look good and feel good as well; comfortability while still looking fashionable is always a plus. The color that most grads go for is white, but that is not the only option. As soon-to-be-graduate myself, I opted for a white and red dress, which matches my university’s colors: cherry and white. Other grads can do the same, whether that be choosing a dress that aligns with their school colors or a dress that gives them a unique flair and allows them to stand out.

In my opinion, Peppermayo’s section for graduation dresses perfectly encapsulates the previous statement as it features not only white dresses, but pastel pinks, blues, and yellows. Peppermayo is an Australian-based brand targeting the Gen Z audience and it’s known for being very Instagram worthy. The options on the site range from flowy midi dresses to modern style mini dresses. Their pieces are versatile, fashionable, and can be styled for occasions other than graduation, meaning you don’t have to worry about whether you’ll ever wear your dress again.

2. Oh Polly

Oh Polly has a large catalog, which I feel is perfect for those that are looking for something sleeker and classier. They are known for their layered fabrics and body-cons and offer many embellished and satin style dresses that make them feel high-end while still being affordable. Their graduation section features unique dresses with asymmetrical cuts and cowl necklines to name a couple. The color palette available on their site includes neutrals, pastels, and bolder colors. If you choose Oh Polly, you’ll have no issue standing out in whichever dress you choose.

3. Baby Boo

Baby Boo is a newer brand that has everything a rising grad could possibly want. The brand excels at offering flattering and effortlessly feminine pieces. They are known for their cinched waist styles and classy silhouettes. The dresses, while sharply sculpted, are still comfortable and breathable. They have formal dresses of all lengths, and their graduation section perfectly captures the essence of sophistication while still being fashion forward.

4. House of CB

I feel that House of CB is an all-time classic for graduation dresses. Although House of CB is on the higher end price-wise, the quality makes it utterly worth it. The dresses are timeless and elegant to say the least. The brand is also known for their corseted dresses and tend to run smaller, so keep that in mind. The fabrics include stretch cotton, silks, and satins. Their most popular dresses are their midi and tea length dresses, especially during the graduation season. Investing in a House of CB dress will ensure that it is of high quality and can remain a staple in your wardrobe for years to come.

5. Miss Circle

Miss Circle is for those that want a bold and architectural look to their dress. Miss Circle has a uniqueness which I feel is almost impossible to match. Their pieces are inspired by classic New York glam with consistently sharp tailoring. The intricate attention to detail of every dress will surely allow you to stand out and feel confident in your choice. Miss Circle is the ideal choice if you want something that makes you look well put together and powerful.

All in all, congratulations to the upcoming 2026 graduates. I hope these suggestions aid in the search, and you find something that uniquely fits you.