What’s Driving The Rise Of Plastic Surgery?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter.

Brow lifts, facelifts, lip injections, fat removal, tummy tucks, the list could continue forever. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons foresees an overall increase in all cosmetic procedures in the year 2025, with top trends being breast augmentations and facelifts. From minimally invasive procedures such as fillers and Botox to full surgeries that alter physiques, more young people are opting for plastic surgery.

The Rise of “Sephora Kids”

The increase in social media has undoubtedly caused negative impacts on the minds of young children, particularly young girls. Consuming media from an early age can have disastrous effects on the impressionable prefrontal cortex.

Perhaps you’ve seen them on TikTok, Instagram, or even in real life. The term coined “Sephora kids” speaks to the increase of young children shopping for high-end beauty products. The key aspect of these children? They’re using beauty products that are entirely unnecessary for them.

Do 13-year-olds really need an anti-aging moisturizer? Or are they simply replicating what they see on social media?

How Powerful is Social Media?

A study published in 2024 by the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology makes a shocking revelation. The study found that those who take more selfies a day and are more active on social media apps “believed that social media had influenced their desire to have a cosmetic procedure.” Furthermore, following celebrities and influencers on social media significantly increased thoughts about receiving plastic surgery.

Interestingly enough, the pandemic may have also played a role in increased plastic surgery procedures. Between 2019 and 2020, botox and filler treatments rose in demand by roughly 21%. Are we just over analyzing ourselves, or is social media opening our eyes to the possibilities of self expression?

Increasing Awareness or Increasing Insecurity?

Although the increase in social media usage can be directly connected to the rise in plastic surgery, the impact isn’t entirely negative. Many applaud social media for its ability to bring awareness to formerly undiscussed and “taboo” subjects. Influencers who choose to get plastic surgery often share their journeys online, shedding light on their experiences. Celebrities and influencers like Alix Earle, Ariana Madix, and Megan Fox have all been transparent about the procedures they’ve received.

These celebrities have been praised for their honesty, with many agreeing that denial of their cosmetic surgeries would result in deeper insecurities. The unfortunate truth is that more often than not, we are all striving for an unnatural beauty standard. An hourglass body, plump lips, a smooth forehead, etc.

While social media can work to raise awareness, it is important to be cognizant of the negative aspects of it. We must work to not overly analyze our appearances in a world of constant scrutiny.