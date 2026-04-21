What to Watch and Read This Sexual Assault Awareness Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), a time dedicated to raising awareness, supporting survivors, and encouraging conversations around consent and accountability. While I disagree with the idea of these conversations being uplifted for just one month, I do see the merit in how having a designated time creates space for reflection, education, and advocacy, which matters more in the grand scheme of things.

So, during this month, it is essential that we facilitate and engage with conversations around sexual assault in whatever ways we can. Though the topic itself is deeply sensitive and often approached through education and activism, popular media such as film, television, and literature also play a powerful role in shaping how we understand sexual assault and survivor experiences. The stories we engage with can either reinforce harmful narratives or challenge them, reminding us of the importance of listening to, believing, and supporting survivors, while fostering empathy.

With that in mind, here are four films, shows, and books to engage with this SAAM. These are stories that I believe can deepen understanding, encourage reflection, and contribute to more meaningful conversations around sexual assault and survivor experiences.

This film is one of the most impactful portrayals of sexual assault and survivor experiences that I’ve come across. The plot follows the investigative reporting of Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey at The New York Times, whose work exposed Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and the decades of abuse he carried out while protected by power and influence. What makes She Said so impactful is that, at its core, it isn’t just an exposé; it’s about survivors. The film centers on the courage it takes to come forward, especially in systems often designed to protect those in power, rather than those who have been harmed. By revealing how fear, silence, and power imbalances allow abuse to continue, it reminds us of how much strength it takes to speak up and how important it is to listen.

This series is one of the rawest and emotionally intense representations of trauma I’ve seen in recent media. Based on Richard Gadd’s real-life experience, and starring Gadd himself, the series follows Donny Dunn as he navigates stalking, harassment, and the long-term impact of sexual assault. The series does a wonderful job at showing how deeply trauma can shape a person’s identity, relationships, and sense of self over time. Donny isn’t portrayed as a passive victim but as someone actively struggling to process his experiences and move forward. In addition, by centering a male survivor, it challenges stereotypes around gender and victimhood, opening space for more nuanced conversations about stigma, masculinity, and the barriers to coming forward. In the end, Baby Reindeer serves as a testament to how complex survival, recovery, and healing can be.

This film is another deeply emotional portrayal of how trauma can shape a person long after the experience itself. Based on the 1999 novel by Stephen Chbosky, the film follows Charlie, a high school student navigating friendship, mental health, and his past. The narrative reveals trauma gradually, showing how trauma can be repressed and misunderstood. Charlie’s assault by his aunt is not immediately understood by him, which highlights how, especially at a young age, survivors may not have the language or awareness to process what has happened. Instead, he forms an emotional attachment to her, even viewing her as someone he deeply loves. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that healing involves slowly confronting and making sense of what has been suppressed. I admire that the film also touches on how cycles of trauma can persist, as it is implied that his aunt experienced abuse herself. Ultimately, the film offers a different perspective on survivor experiences and the importance of allowing survivors to process and heal on their own terms.

In my opinion, Know My Name is one of the most powerful depictions of the survivor experience. Written by Chanel Miller, the memoir reclaims her identity after she was publicly recognized as “Emily Doe” in the case against Brock Turner for years. I find Miller’s writing deeply reflective in the way she captures not only the trauma of the assault, but also the long and exhausting process of navigating the legal system, public scrutiny, and personal healing all at once. She articulates emotions that are often difficult to put into words, grief, anger, and confusion, in a way that allows readers to truly feel the weight of her experience, while also recognizing her resilience. In addition, I admire how the book challenges the way society talks about sexual assault. It pushes back against the tendency to reduce survivors to headlines or court cases, reminding us that these are individuals whose lives have been profoundly altered. By telling her story on her own terms, Miller emphasizes the necessity of listening to survivors and respecting their voices.

Sexual assault is a deeply complex issue, and no two survivor experiences look the same. Through this list, I’ve tried to highlight the nuance in survivor experiences and the many ways trauma can manifest in such complexity. I encourage you all to engage with similar stories, especially those told by survivors themselves, and to approach them with empathy, accountability, and care. It is crucial to remember that many of the stories we hear exist because survivors have found the courage to speak up, but many others remain unheard. In those cases, it becomes our responsibility to listen, to believe, and to use our voices to advocate for them. As SAAM comes to a close, let this not be the end of the conversation, but a continuation of it.

If you or someone you know is struggling, here are some resources you can turn to.

Campus Resources

Tuttleman Counseling Services: Offers confidential counseling to students who have experienced any form of sexual violence. Call 215-204-7276 or check out the website for walk-in hours.

Callisto Vault: Uses encrypted technology to match survivors of the same perpetrator in a trauma-informed manner. Anyone with a Temple.edu email can create an account.

Philadelphia Sexual Assault Response Center (PSARC), 300 East Hunting Park Avenue, 215-425-1625

SAASA (Student Activists Against Sexual Assault): Works to end sexual violence by supporting survivors on campus and educating students on both the prevalence and prevention of sexual violence. SAASA engages in awareness campaigns, initiates supportive services, and advocates for victim rights and protection across Temple’s campus.

Quick Hotlines/Contacts

Reporting Sexual Violence

Title IX and ADA Coordinator: Megan Patrick, Megan.Patrick@temple.edu – 1-215-204-3283