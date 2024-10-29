What I Wish I Could Tell My Freshman Year Self- As a Senior in College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My freshman year of college did not match the ideal dream image I had in my head. After the first semester of freshman year, I transferred out of another college and into Temple University after struggling to adjust to my new environment and dealing with mental health struggles.

I did not know what I wanted to major in and had no idea what type of future career I wanted. On top of that, I was also now a commuter student who was having a challenging time meeting new people. If I were to tell my freshman year self about where I am today, she would not believe me.

Here are some of the things I would tell her if I had the chance to.

It Is Okay to Not Know Your Future Path Right Away

When I applied to schools as a senior in high school, I thought I knew exactly what I wanted to major in and what I wanted to be when I grew up. However, within the first month of classes, I quickly realized that I actually hated what I was learning. This caused me to start to panic and take as many random “what is the best career path for me” online quizzes that I could find to try and figure out what I should study. To my surprise, these quizzes could not tell me exactly what I should major in.

When I transferred to Temple as an undeclared student, I felt like I was wasting my time being in school without having an exact career plan. However, I soon quickly realized how many other students were in my position. I talked to my advisor and started picking out random classes that caught my eye to try and see what I was good at and what I enjoyed learning. After just one semester at Temple, I was able to find my passion and declare my major.

This did not cause me to fall behind my fellow classmates. Instead, I was able to take my required general education courses while exploring the possibilities that Temple had for me. Anyone who feels lost should know that the beginning of college is the time to feel that way. It is the time to explore what you like and dislike and find out what you want for your future. Everyone finishes college at their own speed, and it is okay to take extra time to find what you enjoy.

Your Mental Health Is the Most Important Thing

College is important and so are your grades, but the most important thing is your mental health. During my freshman year of college, I felt so disappointed that I was struggling to adjust so much. I thought that everyone else around me was settling in fine while I was stuck in a bad place. I made the decision to transfer schools and move back home for some time to focus more on myself and my health before attempting to move back out again.

During this time, I continued to take a few classes but put more of a focus on myself at the same time. I found that when my health was struggling it was hard to feel passionate about what I was learning and about the future. It is okay to take more time to prioritize your own needs before fully jumping into a huge course load. I also strongly advise using the mental health resources that your school provides because they are there for a reason! College is full of ups and downs, and it is not shameful to admit it when you need help.

Do Not Let Other People Determine Your Worth

With college comes new relationships. Whether it be friendships or romantic relationships, you are most likely going to be interacting with a whole new group of people. I wish that I could tell my freshman year self that she will eventually find her right group of friends and that just because she is not in a romantic relationship does not mean she is not good enough. I found myself struggling so much with seeing everyone around me meeting people and finding new relationships when I felt stuck and alone. I also had struggled with getting my heartbroken and feeling doubtful about myself. As a senior, I now wish I had not wasted all that time letting people make me feel bad about myself. Things will work out in time, and you still have so much of your life ahead to make new connections and long-lasting friendships.

You Do Not Need to Be Doing What Everyone Else Is

When I thought of college as a senior in high school, I thought about all the movies I had watched that show what college life is like. These were the expectations I had set for myself before even moving in. I tried to do what I thought everyone else was doing by going out multiple times a week and assumed that everything else would come naturally. I soon came to discover that this is not what I enjoyed doing and also that I didn’t have to enjoy doing this to enjoy college.

I wish that I could tell my freshman year self that she didn’t have to do what everyone else did. There are ways to enjoy college that don’t line up with what the movies show the “ideal” college experience to be. College is all about discovering yourself and what you want your life to look like. With all the freedom comes added responsibility and it is up to you to decide what you do with that. No matter what your college experience looks like you can still make the most out of this short time period in life. This is the time to try new things but also learn how to say “no” to things you don’t have an interest in.

My freshman year of college did not go anywhere close to how I expected, but I am grateful for everything that I learned along the way. As a senior whose college journey is quickly coming to an end, I want all the freshman to know that you are in charge of your own life and making your own choices now. This is the time to make mistakes and learn, but to also grow as a person and gain new knowledge. Despite all the ups and downs that I personally experienced, I wish that I could have told my freshman year self that she would be able to figure everything out with time and be as successful as we had hoped.