We NEED to be Concerned and Worried about Kanye and Bianca 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter.

At the 2025 Grammys, Kanye, Ye, West, and his wife Bianca Censori made their red carpet debut as a married couple. The catch is that Censori had no clothes on, and news sites had to blur her body out because she was practically naked in the photos. She had deep-seated fear in her eyes, not smiling and barely looking anyone in the face; as a viewer, you’re almost terrified of what you are looking at on your television screen.

In my opinion, West and Censori have had an alarming and concerning relationship together. In this article, you will dive deep into first who Bianca Censori and Kanye West are, their relationship, and how I think Censori’s appearances on social media posted by West are destroying the concepts of women empowerment.

Kanye West is an American rapper, producer, singer, songwriter, and fashion designer. He has won 21 Grammys for his music, some albums being Late Registration and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. In 2013, West collaborated with Adidas to release Yeezy, his very own clothing brand, which became very popular very quickly for its sleek and futuristic clothing look. However, his popularity started falling off when Kanye began posting concerning behaviors on social media. From being a vocal Nazi and stating he is the next Hitler to making claims that he had sexually assaulted women and not caring about the consequences, he had profound and dark thoughts.

Kanye West has been known to be an aggressive and manipulative boyfriend; Julia Fox talks briefly about their toxic and suffocating relationship in her book, Down The Drain. The internet was introduced to Bianca Censori, an Australian architect. In 2020, West reached out to Censori through social media instant messaging and asked if she would be willing to be an architecture designer for Yeezy, to which she agreed, and they started working together. Between then and now, they developed a romantic relationship with each other and got married in 2022.

From the point of view of social media, their relationship is worrying and concerning. Since their marriage, West has posted Censori numerous times, almost naked or completely naked, her eyes looking terrified, her skin looking cold. He has also tweeted violent and possessive tweets about Censori’s body and/or their relationship with each other. The most alarming part about their relationship is their public outings. When the couple is out, whether it be paparazzi or award shows, Censori is seen wearing less and less clothing, eyes glued to the ground, chest curving into her, looking disheveled, while West, fully dressed, looks up and smiling up at people, appearing powerful. Their relationship seems unbalanced, and it upsets the public, rightfully so.

The way I see it, this relationship is neither expected nor healthy; it’s an abuse of power. People all over the internet are concerned for Censori, claiming that she allegedly could be getting abused behind closed doors, or even sex trafficked.

A terrified woman being put on display almost naked in a highly public setting is horrifying and makes the concept of woman empowerment belittled. It’s one thing for a woman to go on the carpet or out on the town showing skin, feeling beautiful and sexy, empowered to be a woman and have the body they have. It’s another thing for a woman to be dragged by her husband on red carpets and her dodging eye contact from everyone around her. She seems scared and needs help; we all hope that she is getting the resources she needs to feel safe and protected, and we, most importantly, hope that she gets as far away from Kanye West as possible.