Valentine’s Day Looks Inspired by Classic Rom-Coms 

Valentine’s Day puts such weird pressure on what you’re “supposed” to look like. To me, social media makes it feel like there’s one correct aesthetic, and if you’re not doing that, you’re somehow missing the point. I’ve never really bought into that. I’ve always loved using rom-coms as fashion and beauty inspiration because they show so many different versions of romance, confidence, and self-expression. Not every love story looks the same, and your Valentine’s Day look doesn’t have to either.

Instead of stressing over trends or forcing a vibe that doesn’t feel natural, I’m pulling inspiration straight from classic rom-coms this year. Movies like Legally Blonde, Clueless, 10 Things I Hate About You, and Pretty Woman all have iconic fashion and beauty moments that still feel relevant. Each one represents a different mood, whether you’re feeling flirty, edgy, glamorous, or just want to fully lean into main-character energy.

These looks take classic rom-com style and rework it in a way that actually makes sense for college life. Whether you’re going on a date, hanging out with friends, or just dressing up for yourself, this is your excuse to have fun with it.

Legally Blonde (2001): Confident, Unapologetic, and Very Pink

When I think Valentine’s Day fashion, Legally Blonde is always the first movie that comes to mind. Elle Woods is living proof that loving pink and leaning into traditionally “girly” fashion doesn’t mean sacrificing confidence or intelligence. For a modern take on her look, think clean silhouettes, tailored pieces, and one standout color. Pink is obviously encouraged, but it doesn’t need to feel over-the-top or costume-y.

A fitted blazer, mini skirt, or sleek dress instantly gives that Elle energy without trying too hard. For beauty, this look is polished but still fun. Glossy lips, soft pink blush, and simple eye makeup keep things romantic and wearable. Perfect if you want to feel put together, confident, and just a little extra, even if your Valentine’s Day plans are low-key.

Clueless (1995): Flirty, Fun, and Fashion-first

If you want Valentine’s Day to feel playful and fashion-forward, Clueless is the blueprint. Cher Horowitz’s style is bold, coordinated, and unapologetically fun. Think miniskirts, matching sets, tights, knee-high socks, and statement accessories. This is the look for anyone who treats getting dressed as part of the fun.

For beauty, keep it soft and fresh. Glowy skin, glossy lips, and light eye makeup balance out the bold outfits without competing with them. This rom-com-inspired vibe is perfect if you’re going out with friends, posting a fire Instagram, or just want to feel cute for no reason at all.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999): Edgy Valentine’s Energy

For anyone who doesn’t love traditional Valentine’s Day aesthetics, 10 Things I Hate About You delivers the ultimate cool-girl alternative. Kat Stratford’s style is darker, a little messy, and a very anti-forced romance. Leather jackets, chunky boots, baggy pants, and outfits that feel effortless and slightly undone are key here.

A simple combo like loose pants, a fitted top, and a jacket does all the work. For makeup, bold eyeliner with natural skin is the move. This look is perfect if you’re skipping Valentine’s Day plans, going out with friends, or just refusing to wear hearts and florals out of principle.

Pretty Woman (1990): Classic, Dramatic Valentine’s Glam

If Valentine’s Day is your excuse to fully commit to glam, Pretty Woman is the moment. This is the look for when you want to feel confident, bold, and a little dramatic. Think sleek dresses, clean lines, and outfits that make you feel powerful the second you put them on.

For beauty, lean into glowing skin, soft glam eyes, and a statement lip if you’re feeling bold. This rom-com-inspired vibe is perfect for a dinner date or any plan where you want to feel elegant and unforgettable. It’s classic Valentine’s Day energy with main character confidence.

At the end of the day, Valentine’s Day fashion and beauty should be about how you want to feel. Whether that’s leaning fully into pink, playing dress-up with bold outfits, keeping it edgy, or going full glam, rom-coms remind us that there’s no single way to show up for love or confidence. The best looks are the ones that make you feel like the main character, no matter what your plans look like.

So, whether you’re channeling Elle Woods, Cher Horowitz, Kat Stratford, or full-on Pretty Woman energy, let this be your excuse to dress for yourself. Valentine’s Day is one day, but a good outfit that makes you feel confident is forever.