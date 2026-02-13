Valentine’s Day at Temple: Love, Friendships, and Everything In Between 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day has a reputation for being polarizing. You either love it, dread it, or pretend it doesn’t exist. For some, it’s a day filled with roses and reservations; for others, it’s just another reminder of what they don’t have. But at its core, Valentine’s Day has always been rooted in one simple idea: love. No matter which category you fall into: coupled, single, celebrating Galentine’s, or proudly anti-Valentine’s, that idea still matters.

Love doesn’t look the same for everyone, and it was never meant to.

For couples, I feel that Valentine’s Day can sometimes feel less about connection and more about consumption. Expensive dinners, flashy gifts, and social media pressure can take over what’s supposed to be an intimate moment. But real intimacy doesn’t come with a price tag. Prioritizing each other matters more than how much money is spent.

Instead of chasing reservations or overpriced menus, couples can reclaim the day by making it intentional. Cooking a meal together at home, setting up a cozy date night, or even trying something creative like a pottery or painting project can foster real connection. These shared moments laughing over a failed recipe or getting messy with clay are often more meaningful than anything bought at the last minute. Valentine’s Day doesn’t need to be extravagant to be special; it just needs to be genuine.

For single students, Valentine’s Day can feel isolating; like a day you’re expected to sit out. But love doesn’t disappear just because it isn’t romantic. This is an opportunity to pour that energy back into yourself. Taking yourself out on a date, trying a new café, booking a fun experience, or simply doing something that brings joy can be just as fulfilling.

Self-love isn’t selfish, it’s foundational. Choosing yourself, honoring your needs, and celebrating who you are is a powerful way to engage with the day. Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be about waiting for someone else to show up for you; it can be about showing up for yourself.

And then there’s Galentine’s Day, the celebration of friendship, community, and most importantly, sisterhood. For many students, this is where Valentine’s Day really comes alive. Pinterest alone is proof that friendship deserves just as much celebration as romance. From themed sleepovers with matching pajamas to DIY drink bars, movie nights, and heart-shaped snacks, Galentine’s Day is about fun without pressure.

It’s a reminder that love exists in laughter, late-night conversations, and the people who consistently support you. Friendship is love and it deserves to be celebrated loudly.

And to the Valentine’s Day haters, the ones rolling their eyes at pink decorations and heart-shaped everything; this day is for you too. Even if you reject the holiday entirely, the message still stands. As the saying goes, love is the only force stronger than hate. You don’t have to buy into the hype to acknowledge that choosing love whether that’s compassion, patience, or kindness is never a bad thing.

At the end of the day, Valentine’s Day isn’t about your relationship status. It’s about how you choose to express love in your life. Romantic, platonic, self-directed, or even quietly observed; it all counts. However you spend it, let the focus be less on expectations and more on intention. Love, in all its forms, is still worth honoring.