Understanding The Importance Of Female Friendship

How do we learn how to be women? Most times, the knowledge we gain comes from a combination of our mothers, sisters, aunts, cousins, grandmothers, and other important women we meet throughout life.

As a girl with no blood-related sisters, some of the most important and life-changing lessons that I learned were with my friends. Without the girls I’ve grown up with, I wouldn’t be half the woman I am today. In all honesty, I am no longer friends with most of them, but the things we learned together in those early years have stuck with me until this day.

A friend from middle school taught me how to put my hair in a bun—the same way she did—and to this day, that is exactly how I put my hair in a bun. Girls I met through sports also taught me how to do hair, both my own and on others: how to tease it, when and how to use hairspray, and different types of braids (like the ones that I still do when I get out of the shower to make my hair curly). Other braids they taught me I’ve practiced on the little sisters of my friends, or my teammates when they didn’t have time before a game or show.

These lessons might seem minor, but they are important; and my everyday life has been impacted by these girls I haven’t seen or talked to in years… some of them for more than a decade. Each relationship, no matter how messy the ending, leaves a mark on me as a woman. Girlhood, as it has been thoroughly discussed on social media, is so crucial to developing your own thoughts, opinions, habits, and style as a woman.

But there is a special relationship every girl has or has had with one other girl—one that goes deeper than others. When you bond deeply with another woman, it feels as though you’ve always known each other: almost as if you’re blood related (sometimes, you might be). My best friend has been the most crucial person in my journey as a girl and now woman. We’ve known each other since we were in 2nd grade, so it has not always been smooth sailing.

We consistently fight like sisters, both physically and emotionally. There were, and sometimes still are, times where I really do hate her—but never once would I deny my undying love for her. She has been my mirror for all things good and bad. I would surely be a shell of the person I am today without her.

These relationships are crucial as women. With so much going on in the world, and so much unpredictable nonsense, the most reliable things we have are our relationships with one another. We must cling to girlhood, to the silliness and fun had when it is just us girls, or the deep conversations that remind us we aren’t alone. I would personally go insane without touching base consistently with the women in my life. College is an especially important time for these friendships. Whether it’s studying together, going out to a club or party together, or just relaxing and existing with one another, these bonds are very important for every woman out there.

You must foster these relationships and prioritize the village you create with other women. If you play your cards right, these are support systems you can have for life. Through bad relationships, life struggles, the birth of your children, or the death of family members, your girls will be there with homemade meals and bottles of wine. Take it from me, every girl needs a village at some point.