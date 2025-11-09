Trends That Should Make a Comeback in 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nostalgia may be the death of me and romanticizing former trends would be the final nail in my coffin. Below are my six top trends I believe need to be revived Frankenweenie-style in the new year.

It may just be me, but I’ve been wanting go-go boots since I was in middle school. Ever since seeing photos of women in the 1960s wearing mini dresses with those big chunky belts and go-go boots, I’ve been smitten. The entire outfit should come back, even if it’s just in pieces. I think the shape is flattering on all body types and would be an easy way to add color and design back into fashion.

This one may be controversial but back in the 2000s and 2010s, many of us partook in the jean shorts over tights trend. A few years later I thought it was awful and embarrassing but looking back I realized just how cute it was. Colored tights with shorts or in general should also come back. They’re so cute and funky and with minimalism taking over–we need funk now more than ever.

I’m talking about the big, poofy blowouts that we see coming in and out of fashion over the decades. Victoria’s Secret used to be doing these so well, and despite their ode to blowouts this year, they’re not big enough for me. I want to smell the hair products before you walk into a room and know that a blowout is around the corner. Picture every photo of famous women in the 1990s with the most luxury hair you’ve ever seen.

Feathers, charms, colored stripes, etc. Adding cute accessories to your hair is another way to elevate and diversify your style, even those cute pearl pins would do. I don’t care if they are used mainly in hairstyles for brides either–they need to be worn casually more often. Whimsical hair is a fast-track way to be perceived as the coolest person ever (even if just by me).

These are so cute and special to me. Whether it’s a photo of your significant other, family member, friend, or even a photo of yourself or your pet, they’re darling. It’s a very romantic idea to wear a necklace with a photo of a loved one inside, carrying them with you all day. I miss when these were super popular and everyone had one.

Another older trend but it’s so very cute. While I understand the newer homecoming dresses, I wish we could go back to the 20th century tea length as someone who watched movies from the 1950s-1980s growing up and romanticized the idea of these dresses with a floofy underskirt. They’re also so versatile, and I feel they fit for a number of different events. These ones should also be brought back and worn casually.

While these are some of my favorite trends, I’d just like to see more people being unique and whimsical in day-to-day life with fashion, makeup, and hair. Plenty of trends aren’t on this list because of my personal opinion. However you want to style yourself is your choice and I love to see all the variations in real life!