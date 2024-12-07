Tote Bags vs Backpacks: The Age-Old Question 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bags have become a staple accessory for personal style. The right bag can elevate a look or just make you feel more pleased with your outfit. There are so many different types of bags available, two of the most popular being tote bags and backpacks. Whether a tote or a backpack is better has been debated for many years. While I cannot make that choice for you, I can provide the pros and cons of each bag from my experiences, so you can decide which is better for you.

Tote Bags

Bringing a tote bag with you can give your outfit a trendier look. Many fashion brands and thrift stores sell tote bags with cute designs, so it is not hard to find a tote that matches your vibe. A small graphic canvas tote can be a cute touch to your casual going-out outfit, or you can get a leather tote for a more mature look. One of the biggest benefits of a tote is how light they are. This makes them convenient for running errands and day trips. Tote bags can also be a safer bag option from pickpockets because totes stay on your side, thus making it easier to keep an eye on your bag.

On the other hand, the smaller size of tote bags can become a hassle if you carry a lot of items with you. Tote bags are usually without pockets, making items hard to find if you can carry several items with you. Additionally, most totes do not have zippers, which can feel less secure. Also, totes can cause more stress on your shoulders and back. Placing extra weight on only one side of your body is not healthy for your back.

Backpacks

Backpacks’ largest strengths are their size and compartments. Backpacks are usually bigger than totes and contain several pockets. This makes them much more convenient for carrying numerous items. Backpacks are also usually constructed with thicker, higher quality materials, which is good for carrying heavy items as well as for long-term use. Lastly, backpacks are better for your shoulders and back because they distribute equal weight on both sides of your body.

However, backpacks are much bulkier, which can be annoying to carry when going out, especially on public transport and crowded areas. Moreover, because backpacks are held on your back and are out of eyesight, it can be harder to protect your stuff from pickpockets. Also, backpacks are not seen as trendy or stylish, making them harder to style with your outfit.

What type of bag you want to carry is up to you. In my opinion, tote bags are better if you want to travel light during a casual outing, while backpacks are better for carrying to school and work. Hopefully, this article can better inform your decision.