With the rise in popularity of “vintage” clothes or thrifting, I think secondhand stores such as GoodWill, Savers, Plato’s Closet, and so on are no longer fit for their intended audience. The purpose of these thrift shops is to create a more affordable option for those who need it, while also benefiting the environment by giving clothes a second chance. However, with thrifting becoming a hot market these stores are quick to hop on the profit train.

Now, shopping second hand is basically the same trip to the mall, in my opinion. Taking a look at this TikTok by Intermission, is a clear example of this. Back in the day seventy dollars at a thrift store would get you carts full of stuff.

Goodwill specifically gets all their items from free donations unlike Plato’s Closet or Buffalo Exchange. However, with higher demand came higher prices. It was almost like GoodWill and other thrift stores (like Savers) became aware of the “value” of the items they were selling. A prime example of this is shown in a TikTok by Sonicofinds, linked here. I believe nothing at a thrift store has any business being priced that way, especially a sweater.

Circling back to the sustainability of secondhand stores, places like Buffalo Exchange and Plato’s Closet kind of defeat the purpose of “thrifting” in my opinion. First of all, their employees personally select which items they think will sell from your donation and give you back what they don’t want. Then, they’ll price (most items like shirts and pants) at regular firsthand prices, and you have the option for store credit or money back. Aside from their prices not really being affordable to those who need to shop second hand, oftentimes they only take very specific items, so the items left behind either end up thrown away or at a place like GoodWill.

Now, you’re probably wondering: how did thrifting become so expensive? One word: Resellers. From what I’ve seen, it was apps like Depop where people would go into thrift stores, buy a buttload of clothes for maybe $20 total, and then turn around and resell them for insane prices claiming they’re vintage, or one of a kind, and what not. The thrifting community is truly not what it used to be.