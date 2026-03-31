This Is Not a Boa Tour: What Are We Wearing to Harry Styles’ Together Together Tour?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“What are we wearing?” has been the question on my mind since Harry Styles announced his new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally 2 months ago. When the first single “Aperture” dropped, I ran to Pinterest like I so often do. I started theorizing on the aesthetics and with each new piece of media he put out, I incorporated elements of it until now. I’d had some time to listen to the album and read plenty of Substack commentaries, and I’ve curated a Pinterest board of tour looks based on each song.

The album is raw, restless, and intimate. It’s for girls who sweat at Berghain, boys who cry into their Americano, ex-Catholics or anyone who has written poetry about sins of the flesh. The fandom is torn up over whether we can wear our party city feather boas from last tour to this one or not. So much of twitter is unwilling or unable to form their own thoughts so it’s split concertgoers into two camps: “boas aren’t the vibe, grow up” and “let people enjoy themselves.” So, I curated each of these concert looks without boas but feel free to add them. Harry has been wearing a lot of pinstripes, Mary Janes, and playful menswear suits which I expect to see at shows on him and his audience.

“Aperture” opens the album, and it made total sense as the leading single. It’s stripped down and intimate. As corny as it may sound, it makes me feel a kind of anxious yearning I haven’t felt since I was a kid, but it remedies that with “We belong together / It finally appears. It’s only love.” This song sets the tone for the tour energy. For outfits I went mostly black, metallic, and minimalist inspired by the album cover. The friend who wears these outfits is also the one who remembers her digicam and that’s why we love her.

“American Girls” is a moody melodic track reflecting on watching your friends all get married before you. It’s that dull ache when your friends are getting pregnant on purpose… You know it’s not your time but can’t help but think there’s something wrong with you. America being the punchline here feels like an easy rebirth of the “leave America” trend from his last tour. I rejected the mood for outfits and leaned into cutesy Americana. Think kitschy red, white, blue, teasing bachelorette looks, veils, and sashes.

“Ready Steady Go” is freaky and spontaneous. It explores that feeling when you’re overcome with attraction and sudden intimacy. Not much more to say since the phrase “ready steady go” is said about 27 times. His vocab will improve next album I swear. For outfits I went racing inspired. F1 jackets, and slick sassy leather. This RuPaul look kept coming to mind while I was putting these together.

“Are You Listening Yet” pops its bubblegum in your face. Its crass lyrics scream “what do I have to do to get through to you”. It leans into bad habits and not changing, dishonest therapy, unintimate sex, and ignorance. The outfits are for a trashy cool girl who loves life fast. It gives an opportunity for punk influence, messy eyeliner, ripped tights which makes me think this is a great one for alternative Harry fans.

“Taste Back” was the song I claimed before the album dropped, and I’ve been forcing it into my identity ever since. It’s truly “like seeing an ex”. Snippy, questioning if someone from your past changed or just rebranded. The lyrics reference Paris and a colder European lifestyle, so I leaned into that. These are euro fall looks. Cigarette pants, trench coats, muted tones, chic but slightly unapproachable.

“The Waiting Game” keeps that same tone, questioning an ex while refusing to admit the narrator’s own jealousy. At the core Harry is letting it linger like usual, but we keep coming back. I mirrored that passive aggressive energy with second place rosette ribbons which I’ve seen trending. That also feels like a solution to the feather boa situation. He also says tantalize and titillate which redeemed him after Ready Steady Go (27x).

As much as I love “Season 2 Weight Loss“, it has me a little stumped visually, but it sounds like Imogen Heap Headlock so one of the outfits has an Imogen Heap tee. Sometimes that’s enough.

“Coming Up Roses” is dreamy and feels like post-date bliss. I was giggling and kicking my feet on my first listen at the la-la-la-las. Harry hit the nail on the head with the term “hangover chasing”. It’s cutesy but and just delusional enough. The outfits are pink, florals, ruffles, and lace. They’re soft but a little too committed.

“Pop“ might be my favorite. It feels like it’s about pop music and the pressure to perform but also clearly about drug use. Either way it points to instability and an unknowing of where this habit will lead. I reflected that with slightly chaotic outfits. Playful professional looks, office wear pushed too far, and a hint of something psychedelic.

“Dance No More” is obviously the hit. It’s groovy, it’s giving into the chaos of the dance floor. This is where the outfits go full disco. Seventies silhouettes, shimmer, and movement. If this is your song, you need something that looks better the more you sweat.

“Paint By Numbers” is bittersweet and nostalgic. The idea of learning to paint by numbers and watching the colors run won’t leave my brain. It feels like trying to do everything right and still losing control. The outfits are softer and allude to a childlike curiosity. Knee length skirts, peachy colors, gentle patterns, candy necklaces, and watercolor motifs are the move here.

“Carla’s Song” deserves a medal for most improved since it grew on me so much. Hearing Harry explain it in his interview with Zane Lowe made it even better. It was written after showing his friend, Carla, Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water”. The lyric “You’ve been a baby sleeping upon a candy bar” feels so tender. Like discovering something sweet that was always there. This feels like a closing moment; soft, emotional, innocent, and something you can cry in. I nominate this as the next Fine Line concert moment.

So, what are we wearing? Honestly, anything that feels a little too much, a little too risqué, a little like you might have to explain yourself later. This is not a passive outfit experience. Whether you show up in euro fall, soft pink delusion, disco sweat, or something that would concern your mother, just make sure it’s something you can dance in.