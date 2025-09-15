The Ultimate Fall Shoe Rotation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

That chill in the air means that fall festivities are right around the corner. Pumpkin patches, apple picking, and another opportunity to refresh the wardrobe rotation are coming soon. I don’t know about you, but I definitely need new shoes this season, so I’ve compiled a list of potential buys for everyone this fall.

Mary Janes

Mary Janes have been around for a few seasons now, but I may fall victim to it this year. Dream Paris’s Chunky Platform Mary Jane Pumps are only $46.99 and come in a few different fall-friendly colors. Personally, I’m eyeing up the Burgundy-Pat ones. These would look so cute with a skirt and some stockings!

Boots

Boots are also a must and Athlefit has so many colors to choose from. The yellow ones aren’t a bright yellow, but instead they remind me of the 1960’s and 1970’s. So, if you are interested in some retro boots without the retro problems, this may be the boot for you. They’re also on sale right now for $49.99 on Amazon!

If you want to invest in some higher-end boots, then I would recommend the Steve Madden Astor Brown Leather boots. I’m sure you’ve seen these everywhere, especially on TikTok. These would be great casual boots that would elevate any outfit. For me, they’re on my holiday wish list for this year because of the $159.95 price point.

Clogs

Clogs have also been around for a bit, but they are so worth it. I wear mine year-round as slip-ons. If you don’t want to drop a bag on Birkenstocks, there are more affordable options available such as the LifeStride Gillian Wedge Clog for $59.99—and in my opinion, they’re a bit cuter. We all need a reliable slip-on for the fall.

Docs

Dr. Martins may be a bit pricey, the following example running for $150, but I have my boots from eight years ago and they are still in good condition, and my feet stay warm and dry. Their 8053 Crazy Horse Leather Casual Shoes are so cute and good for an everyday outfit. They change any outfit into looking as though you’ve put more effort into the look. There’s also a platform version if that is your preference.

Ballet Flats

Another trend I’m beginning to fall victim to is the ballet flats. Looking for these can be tough since some are super cheap and others… super expensive. The Cider Bowknot Decor Square Toe Ballet Mary Jane Flats are only $24.90 and I’ve seen a decent number of reviews for these. Be careful with sizing, though! Some reviews say they’re true to size, but some also say they run a bit small. I would think about sizing up for these.

It’s also okay to re-wear your shoes from last year—or from eight years ago, like me. However, sometimes we get tired of the same thing every year, especially with shoes. Think about saving some of these for holiday wish lists if you can’t afford a $160 boot like most college students. You could even buy them now if you’re feeling justified for a little splurge!