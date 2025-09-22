The Temple Freshman Survival Guide: For Freshmen, From A Freshman

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting college is a whole new mix of exciting, stressful, and eye-opening experiences—and trust me, Temple University is no exception to this. As a freshman myself, I’m figuring it out right alongside everyone else; and I’ve picked up some real tips, relatable dos and don’ts, and even some hidden gems that can help this first year run way smoother. Think of this as advice straight from someone who’s walking the same Liacouras Walk as you—because I am!

The Test of Organization

Freshman year will determine your ability to stay on top of everything, from classes to social life. One of the first lessons you’ll learn is that cute planners, sticky notes, and other fun stationary are more than just aesthetic—they’re your new besties! I love to use them to jot down deadlines, reminders, and even motivational quotes. Pair that with a Google Calendar to schedule class times, study sessions, and even downtime. In addition, setting early alarms will help you start the day on the right foot. I would also recommend meeting with your academic advisor early in the year to ensure that you’re on track for your studies.

As for my “Dont’s,” I would avoid cramming and pulling all-nighters. My first three weeks at Temple taught me that college isn’t about doing everything at once, but about managing your time wisely and being proactive with what you choose to do in that time.

Once you get your organization down, the next challenge is figuring out how to study effectively without burning yourself out.

Study Smarter, Not Harder

Finding the right study routine is key. Breaking up tasks by classes into smaller chunks, using Temple’s campus resources (like The Peer Assisted Study Sessions (PASS) program), and exploring different study spots is essential. A personal favorite study spot of mine is the park next to Charles Library. Its cozy, quiet, and perfect for late-night reading or after class teatime with friends. A change of scenery can honestly make even the toughest assignments feel more manageable.

A fun study trick I do often to retain and learn information from class is called the Feynman Technique: choose a concept you want to study, teach it to someone in simple terms, and then identify any gaps in your understanding. This makes it easier to know what you need to review and to retain information better.

And my “Dont’s?” Don’t power through long hours without breaks. Your brain (and GPA) will thank you.

After mastering study strategies, it’s important to know that keeping a balance between dorm life and social activities is just as important.

Dorm Life & Social Balance

Dorm life is very exciting but can be overwhelming if you’re not careful. I would recommend keeping your space tidy and organized—clutter can add unnecessary stress. For me, balance is everything, so remember to attend campus events or club meetings to socialize! Taking 30 minutes out of my afternoon to walk around campus and grab food with friends, or even doing a face mask with roommates has been the mental break I’ve needed after long days!

Conclusion

Freshman year at Temple is full of firsts—and a few surprises—but with the right strategies it can be fun and manageable! By staying organized, finding study routines that work for you, and balancing your dorm and social life, you’ll be able to navigate your first year with confidence. Navigating your first year at Temple should be less about survival and more about enjoying the experience while staying on top of your academics. Remember to explore campus, and make time for self-care and friends along the way!