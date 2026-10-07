The Spotlight Is On Afro-Latina In Beauty 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my opinion, representation in the beauty industry is more than just about what brands are popular. Recognizing hard work, culture, and experiences that are reflected in a brand is just as important.

Luna Magic is a beauty and lifestyle brand founded by Shaira Jessenia, who created this brand using vibrant colors to show the love she has for her multicultural heritage. In my opinion, a representation of culture is also showing the things that make up where you’re from and being proud of it.

That’s what Luna Magic is all about.

For The Community

Her site Lunamagic.com shares Shaira’s inspiration behind her brand. It reads, “Shaira was inspired by the rich cultures and music of the Caribbean & Latin America, the hustle and bustle of NYC and Glamour of Los Angeles. LUNA MAGIC is a women-led and Afro-Latina owned company. Welcome to my world! #ParaLaCultura.”

Shaira is a proud Afro-Latina, and her pride is evident all throughout her brand. She speaks to the many women who will come across her brand and feel comfort within it because it represents who they are and where they come from.

This brand was founded alongside her sister, Mabel Frías. They both care a lot about their heritage, wanting to use their brand to emphasize the traditions of their family and culture, their upbringing, and their community.

Finding Latino representation in the beauty industry is already hard. We don’t see a lot of Afro-Latinas being praised for the work they’ve done, making us feel isolated from certain brands because we can’t relate to the inspiration behind it.

The industry often has difficulty in representing diversity but Luna Magic helps with inclusivity and recognizing those who deserve to be just as noticed. #ParaLaCultura means #ForTheCulture and with that, the company expresses that beauty can be found in one’s identity and that they aren’t only doing this for themselves, but for others like them.

I believe that when other Afro-Latinas see brands that celebrate who they are, it creates an environment for people to seek out opportunities. Shaira and her sister Mabel have been highlighted in magazines like Allure, Ipsy and Forbes.

This might inspire more Afro-Latina entrepreneurs to find those spaces within the industry to advocate for their culture. In my opinion, when someone is an inspiration on big platforms, it allows others to feel like they can reach that same level of success as well.

As a person who is from a family of mixed cultures, I understand what it is like to watch people in different industries show up and represent my identity. We live in a world where industries like beauty have made it hard for women of color to feel comfortable and have left them with the tough task of navigating an industry that doesn’t accommodate their needs.

I’ve seen a lot of colorism, underrepresentation and discrimination, but finding those brands that have a personal connection to a community that might otherwise feel unheard is like seeing a light at the end of a tunnel.

I love my Caribbean culture, but to be honest I don’t see a lot of it represented in the beauty industry. It can feel discouraging to dip my foot in the water and find ways for it to be shown, but like Shaira and Mabel you must be willing to just go for it.

Positivity, awareness, cultural appreciation, and sharing experiences is what the forefront of the beauty industry should be about. We are all different and it’s best that we let our differences shine so that people don’t feel like they aren’t acknowledged.