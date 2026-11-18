This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Autumn sees the rise of various style trends for women. These choices are a result of the change in weather, as well as the change in attitude.

People love to dress up for holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving, but what about the days where there isn’t anything to celebrate? How can we manage to remain spirited in our everyday lives through fashion?

One way is by involving ourselves in our local communities.

Class does not have to be a practice of separation. Instead, it can unify us! By helping those in local communities, women can gain the chance to choose how to present themselves.

Personally, I deem class based on the three “M’s,” which are mindfulness, manners, and maturity. Having a clear head leads to kindness and sympathy for those in need, which are important values to live by.

Being polite not only rubs off on those we interact with, but it also helps us connect with ourselves. Maturity is the end goal. I believe that the only way to be elegant is to have a sense of respect for yourself and those around you.

Considering the 3 “M’s,” how can we practice these behaviors in a way that makes an impact?

Here are four productive activities you can engage in this fall with outfit inspiration designed just for you!

Study at a locally owned coffee shop

One of my personal favorite activities is frequenting smaller coffee shops located in my community. I think there’s truly nothing in this world that a hot caramel macchiato cannot fix. Studying over coffee is a fantastic way to learn.

When I am feeling inspired to try a new place, I like to put my best foot forward by throwing on a chic but casual outfit. Outfits may include a black jacket, brown sweater, 90s medium wash jeans, and Doc Martens. Matching accessories could be silver jewelry and a cherry-colored bag.

Check out a book from the public library

Another brilliant hobby is sitting at the public library with a new book in hand. This is a terrific way to support the community, since local libraries rely on checkouts and attendees to gain funding. You also get the chance to dive into a world of literature.

With the help of a cozy and comfortable outfit, the experience becomes ten times more relaxed. Outfits could include a white cardigan, black long sleeve, green wide leg sweatpants, and UGG mini boots. Matching accessories could be gold jewelry and a brown tote bag.

Volunteer to support a local community garden

One wonderful way to get outdoors in the fall is volunteering to help at a local garden. Not only is the experience fun, but it also counts for community service!

Community gardens offer the chance to learn hands on skills, such as planting and preservation.

Since gardening is typically done outdoors, the outfit must match the weather to ensure ease. Outfits may include a plum thermal jacket, taupe long sleeve, flare leggings, and high-top Converse. Matching accessories could be silver jewelry and a black beanie.

Organize a clothing swap

Another fantastic way to get involved with the local community is by hosting a clothing swap! This gives community members the chance to refresh their wardrobe.

Offering accessible opportunities where people can browse, share, and find new items they love encourages more sustainable shopping habits. Inclusivity is a brilliant way to promote unity!

Outfits could include a red zip up hoodie, white sweater, brown jeans, and Adidas Sambas. Matching accessories could be gold jewelry and a cute bow!

Conclusion

In my opinion, sophistication is an incredible value to portray. Being “classy” doesn’t just mean being stylish. I think that class is determined by the way you treat others who may not have the same luxuries as yourself.

The only way we can further improve our communities is by working together. Wearing a nice outfit just makes the experience feel better!