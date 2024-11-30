The Love They Had and Lost: Zach Bryan and Brianna Lapaglia Breakup?! 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If any of you are like me this news came to you with a sudden surprise.

The beloved Zach Bryan and Brianna Lapaglia have officially split—a sudden and unexpected outcome for a couple that seemed to be perfectly fine through the lens of social media.

Zach, being an upcoming artist for the better part of two years now, has a past with past relationships. Being married and divorced, cheating, and leaving ex-girlfriends for new ones, the man doesn’t necessarily have the cleanest record.

While many say that Brianna signed up for this type of behavior knowing his previous track record, it still came as a surprise to me (and even her) when Zach announced publicly on his Instagram that he and the Barstool and TikTok star have parted ways.

Rumor has it that the country/folk artist has been found on several dating sites and videos have been passed around with him in bed with someone that looked nothing like his girlfriend.

However, nothing has been confirmed.

While Zach’s actions involved him making an Instagram story announcing the split and then deleting his social media page together, Brianna has chosen to stay off the internet, only making one video in regard to Zach’s Instagram story. Coming on TikTok to address that Zach’s public announcement blindsided her and that she wanted to take the time to process with herself, close family, and friends before opening up the doors to the public.

While Brianna has been involved in lot of controversy online and the couple wasn’t necessarily loved by everyone, I think that her desire to process alone should have be more than respected in the light of the situation.

Anyone who has gone through heartbreak knows that in a time of extreme vulnerability, no one should have to publicly address a breakup until they have had a chance to go through all the stages of the grieving process and address it in the best way possible.

Nevertheless, people are human, and things get messy.

My thoughts?

I have never been the biggest fan of Brianna, but I will say, I am definitely not siding with Zach on this one.

It’s hard to give a well-rounded opinion on a relationship that I have only preserved through the media. However, I think it’s important to note that Zach’s track record isn’t necessarily squeaky clean, and I will always be a girl’s girl.

Sadly, I fear that this situation has diminished his personal character. While he is a great artist and his music is fantastic, I can’t help but hesitate to support him and what seems to be slimy actions within his dating world.

Even so, until one of them speaks on the topic more—and I think Brianna will, we only have so much to go off of. So, for now, I side with the girls.