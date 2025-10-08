The Importance of ‘Encanto’ for Latin American Representation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Nov. 24, 2021, Walt Disney Animation Studios released Encanto into movie theaters across the country. After being added to Disney+ on Dec. 24, 2021, the film only grew in popularity for its catchy songs, compelling characters, and heartfelt story. In addition to all these fantastic elements, my personal favorite part of the film was the diversity of its characters.

Encanto takes place in Colombia, which is cited as one of the most ethnically diverse countries in the western hemisphere. Encanto appreciates and represents this diversity within the main cast, with the members of the Madrigal Family all having different physical appearances. The variety of skin tones, hair colors, eye colors, facial features, and hair textures truly represents how diverse Colombia and Latin America can be.

For example, Julieta has brown wavy hair, brown eyes, and a light brown complexion, while her husband Agustín has lighter and straighter brown hair, brown eyes, and lighter skin. Their kids are mixed as well. Isabella has dark wavy (almost straight) hair, brown eyes, and darker skin, Luisa has brown curly hair, brown eyes, and lighter skin, and Mirabel has dark curly hair, brown eyes, and a brown skin tone like her mother. As for their extended family, Peppa has curly red hair, green eyes, and pale skin, while her husband Félix has dark curly hair, brown eyes, dark skin, and is represented as Afro-Latino. Their children are mixed, each having dark curly hair, brown eyes, and varying skin tones, highlighting the diversity of Afro-Latino appearances.

Having this much diversity in one family is great representation for Hispanic communities, as this puts a spotlight on how beautifully diverse we are. Additionally, this film’s strong themes of family and unity within a racially mixed family clearly amplifies the message of diversity. The representation that movies like Encanto provide are very important for combating misunderstandings of Latin American people and culture.

On a more personal note, I’ve had my own experience with these misunderstandings. As a very pale Hispanic, growing up I rarely saw characters like me. “Hispanic” and “pale” weren’t features that were often put together because of stereotypes. In addition to this, because of the lack of diverse representation, kids my age never really understood how I could be white but also be Hispanic. In middle school, one of my classmates said that I “must be lying” about my identity because I didn’t look a certain way.

Afro-Latinos share this experience as well, as they are also denied part of their identity because of the color of their skin. I highly recommend the video I link here because it really gives an insight into what Afro-Latinos experience and how they feel about this topic.

Overall, Encanto beautifully includes characters on all sides of the spectrum, portraying each as equally belonging. Seeing this meant so much to me, and I hope entertainment companies continue in this direction with their Hispanic stories and characters. With unifying representation such as this, we push back against stereotypes and move towards more accurate and inclusive ideas of race, ethnicity, and culture.