\"Immigrants make America great\" sign
Photo by Nitish Meena from Unsplash
The Importance of Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in a Time of Chaos

Gloria Chuma Student Contributor, Temple University
For generations, this celebration has been a time to recognize the achievements, sacrifices, and contributions of the Hispanic community in the U.S. The celebration began as a week under U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson and was then turned into a month-long celebration by the U.S. Congress in 1988. Since then, Hispanic Heritage Month has been celebrated every year throughout the U.S.   

But this year, it feels different.  

A recent study from the Pew Research Center found that 47% of Latinos worry that they, a family member, or a close friend could be deported. Their fear is justified. Over the last eight months, we have witnessed the Hispanic community be routinely attacked by the Trump administration. From ICE raids to Alligator Alcatraz to mind-blowing Supreme Court decisions, the Hispanic community has suffered extreme hardship.  

Despite Trump’s pledge to deport “the worst of the worst,” recent data shows that as of September 7, 70.8% of the 58,766 people detained by ICE had no criminal convictions. Additionally, data from the Deportation Data Project found that one in five ICE arrests are Latinos on the streets with no criminal past or removal order.  

It is clear to me and my fellow Latinos that our identity and culture are being attacked by the people who are supposed to protect us. Many Latino-focused celebrations have been cancelled due to fear of ICE raids. Most notably, the artist Bad Bunny revealed that he did not include the US in his recent tour because of fear that ICE would conduct raids in concert venues.  

Most recently, a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed for the Trump administration to continue using racial profiling to conduct arrests. Factors as occupation, ethnicity, and whether you speak Spanish can now determine if you’d be stopped and questioned by ICE.  

This is why it is so important to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, even at a time when our community is being constantly attacked. I celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by taking steps to learn more about my Ecuadorian culture. I read books by Hispanic authors, watch Latin American films, and connect with my community to be more connected with my own culture. I also make a keen effort to keep up to date with issues affecting my community and use my voice to bring awareness to issues we may be facing.  

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month is more than just honoring the past; it is also about making sure our future generations understand the contributions the Hispanic community has made in this country’s history.  

I urge everyone, Hispanic or not, to continue celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Try to connect with the members of your local Hispanic community. Find ways in which you can help in a time of uncertainty and fear. But more importantly, make it clear that the Hispanic community is not alone, and it will not be silenced and forgotten.

Hi! My name is Gloria Chuma. I’m a sophomore at Temple University majoring in journalism and minoring in political science. I write for the Opinion section at Her Campus. I enjoy voicing my opinions on various subjects, such as entertainment, politics, sports, art, food, etc. During my freshman year, I wrote an opinion piece about undocumented immigrants and it was published by The Philadelphia Inquirer. Outside of Her Campus, I am an Assistant Director and script writer for La Charla, TUTV’s first Spanish-language talk show. I am also a Klein Rising Peer Mentor, where I get to work with amazing first-year students at Klein College of Media and Communication. I come from a big loving Ecuadorian family and am fluent in Spanish. I enjoy going on long walks with my dog and laying on the couch with my cat. My favorite hobbies consist of reading, writing, listening to music, and learning new languages. My favorite artists are Lana Del Rey and Kali Uchis. I also love binge-watching How I Met Your Mother (I don’t hate the ending).