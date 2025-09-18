The Importance of Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in a Time of Chaos

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For generations, this celebration has been a time to recognize the achievements, sacrifices, and contributions of the Hispanic community in the U.S. The celebration began as a week under U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson and was then turned into a month-long celebration by the U.S. Congress in 1988. Since then, Hispanic Heritage Month has been celebrated every year throughout the U.S.

But this year, it feels different.

A recent study from the Pew Research Center found that 47% of Latinos worry that they, a family member, or a close friend could be deported. Their fear is justified. Over the last eight months, we have witnessed the Hispanic community be routinely attacked by the Trump administration. From ICE raids to Alligator Alcatraz to mind-blowing Supreme Court decisions, the Hispanic community has suffered extreme hardship.

Despite Trump’s pledge to deport “the worst of the worst,” recent data shows that as of September 7, 70.8% of the 58,766 people detained by ICE had no criminal convictions. Additionally, data from the Deportation Data Project found that one in five ICE arrests are Latinos on the streets with no criminal past or removal order.

It is clear to me and my fellow Latinos that our identity and culture are being attacked by the people who are supposed to protect us. Many Latino-focused celebrations have been cancelled due to fear of ICE raids. Most notably, the artist Bad Bunny revealed that he did not include the US in his recent tour because of fear that ICE would conduct raids in concert venues.

Most recently, a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed for the Trump administration to continue using racial profiling to conduct arrests. Factors as occupation, ethnicity, and whether you speak Spanish can now determine if you’d be stopped and questioned by ICE.

This is why it is so important to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, even at a time when our community is being constantly attacked. I celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by taking steps to learn more about my Ecuadorian culture. I read books by Hispanic authors, watch Latin American films, and connect with my community to be more connected with my own culture. I also make a keen effort to keep up to date with issues affecting my community and use my voice to bring awareness to issues we may be facing.

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month is more than just honoring the past; it is also about making sure our future generations understand the contributions the Hispanic community has made in this country’s history.

I urge everyone, Hispanic or not, to continue celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Try to connect with the members of your local Hispanic community. Find ways in which you can help in a time of uncertainty and fear. But more importantly, make it clear that the Hispanic community is not alone, and it will not be silenced and forgotten.