The Impact of ‘Fast and Furious’ on Road Safety

When you see something in a movie, do you feel the need to replicate it afterwards?

It’s something almost everyone does, whether you copy a fashion style, a way of speaking, or even a hairstyle. However, it becomes a dangerous habit when movies portray underage drinking, drug usage, or in this case, reckless driving.

Street racing was popular long before Fast and Furious, dating all the way back to the 1930s, when in some parts of the U.S., people would modify their vehicles. There was the hot rod in the 1960s, muscle cars in the 70s and 80s, and then Japanese imports in the 90s and 00s, which can be spotted in Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.

It’s thanks to Bill France Sr., who created NASCAR with the first race happening in 1949. NASCAR is like speed racing in many ways, but in a much more controlled environment that prioritizes driver and viewer safety.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administation (NHTSA), there were about 72 fatalities caused by illegal street racing in 2000. The following year, the number rose to 135; records claim that among the deaths, it was between the ages of 16 and 20 years old.

“The movies primarily portray the act of speed racing as ‘cool,’ but they make little effort to emphasize the dangers it could pose if done in real life,” Niki McIntosh told Her Campus.

With the release of their latest film, Fast X on May 19, 2023, there were 17 related speeding violations in Montgomery Country, MD. Notable examples include drivers going 78 mph in a 35-mph zone and 69 mph in a 40-mph zone. Reckless driving like this not only harms pedestrians but also the person driving if an accident were to happen.

Over the franchise, viewers could see multiple iconic cars like Suki’s Car in 2 Fast 2 Furious, which was a 2000 Honda S2000, and the main character Dominic Toretto’s signature car, which is a 1970 Dodge Charger R/T.

Following another article written in 2022 about Los Angeles citizens critiquing film franchise owners for dangerous stunts, it said that “2021 was the deadliest year for LA crashes in nearly 20 years,” with nearly 300 people killed. While the films don’t always have characters dying in car crashes, that’s how many victims die in real life from speed racing.

It’s saddening that actor Paul Walker, who played Brian O’Conner in the movies, was killed in a speeding car accident in 2013. While his passing was mourned in real life, directors chose to honor him by keeping his character alive but off camera in the rest of the films.

For those who aren’t aware of the laws surrounding speeding, different consequences can happen when caught speeding, ranging from points against your license to serious jail time. Before the release of the first film, President Clinton signed a bill eliminating the federal speed limits specifically to avoid holding up $6.5 billion in funds.

While there’s no data proving that speeding laws became stricter after movie releases, some cases found that there was an increase in the average speed of drivers on the weekends after movie releases.

Specifically in Philadelphia, the fines for speeding vary depending on the situation. It can be as low as going 35 in and a 25 zone, where you would pay $45, and as high as going 105 in a 70 zone, where you’d pay $102.50.

Others can argue that Fast and Furious is simply just a movie series, but viewers don’t understand the effect seeing things can have on them. When people absorb content, they’re not just watching something; they pick up habits without realizing it.

This article isn’t meant to bash people who enjoy fast cars or the Fast and Furious movies; it’s to inform you of the real dangers that reckless speeding can cause. There are safer options like car shows, NASCAR events, or even video games if cars interest you. ​

It’s important that others think about the impact that speed driving can have on a community, whether it’s injuries or lives lost. So, the next time you’re driving around, take a moment to think about your surroundings.