The Harms of the “Lone Female” Trope in Media

Have you ever noticed in fantasy shows, books, or movies that when the main characters are in a trio, most times it ends up with two boys and only one girl? Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson, and the lone three women in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Arwen, Galadriel, and Eowyn.

If you’re confused by what these women have in common, they can be grouped into the media trope called “Lone Woman”. Saffron Norman, who wrote an article under Exepose, gives what I would deem the perfect explanation of what this troupe is.

“Writers use this ‘Lone Woman’ as a catch-all for female archetypes- she is a mother, a sex symbol, a tomboy, and a hyperfeminine idiot all at once,” Norman says. “She is one of the boys whilst simultaneously being unavoidably excluded by all her male counterparts.”

This trope can also be used to water down or outright not give a woman character a proper storyline or allow her to have any actual character growth by the end of the story.

These female characters are often ridiculed for showing a fraction of the same emotion as their male counterparts in movies, quick to be called dramatic or told they were overreacting, which women in real life have been experiencing for decades.

Historically, women were often defined by marriage and motherhood, which in turn were portrayed by them in the media. Seeing these things on screen as a girl growing up may subconsciously plant the idea that her self-worth is defined by those same things.

The power of the media has always been clear, and the idea of television or movies being used to put oppressive ideas into the minds of youth isn’t that shocking. Over time, consuming pieces of media like this can create internalized misogyny within a girl that might cause hatred or jealousy towards others.

From the media that I’ve consumed, it seems that the idea of being single is embarrassing or not okay, and that the woman only gains a sense of purpose once she finally finds herself a partner. This might push the idea that a woman’s life or story needs to have a romantic partner within it, while the men in the story are allowed to be content with whatever career or adventure they’re following.

There have been plenty of times in the media where, at the end of a series or movie, the woman ends up with a man instead of pursuing something a lot of the audience would have preferred her pursue. But it’s important to note that these expectations aren’t true; it doesn’t make someone worthless if they choose not to marry or to have children.

While the effects of television can be positive or negative, when it comes to cases like this, it can cause self-esteem issues in young girls watching these programs. No one should feel ashamed because of the life she wants to live, nor should she feel like she must settle because of what society expects from her.

Self-esteem issues can stem from several areas, but when it comes to seeing it on a big screen, all your insecurities seem to pop out more. It’s hard not to compare yourself to others around you, especially when it seems everyone is doing the same thing but you.

As media and the world continue to change over the years, girls need to understand that they’re never really alone. It’s important to note that even though this media trope seems to be harmless, it can negatively harm the minds of our youth.