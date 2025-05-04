The Executive Order That Could Put American Votes At Risk  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a wave of executive orders signed by President Trump, there is one that could potentially block millions of Americans from voting.

On March 25, 2025, President Trump signed the executive order Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections. This order outlines reforms to protect American elections from fraud, foreign interference, and systemic error.

One of the requirements the executive order looks to implement is proof of citizenship. Voters would be required to show proof of citizenship, like a passport, to local or state officials. Additionally, it would also stop states from counting mail or absentee ballots if received after Election Day. If states fail to cooperate, they could face cuts in federal funding.

Through this order, I believe that the Trump administration simply wants to limit Americans from voting. It’s not about protecting our votes, it’s about them trying to hold majority rule in Capitol Hill.

As previously mentioned, the order would require voters to show proof of citizenship, such as a passport. A birth certificate is not listed as one of the proofs in the order. This should come as no surprise, as the Trump administration is currently challenging birthright citizenship at the Supreme Court.

According to a 2024 report from USAFacts, only half of Americans have a U.S. passport. The same report shows that only five states have driver’s licenses that show proof of citizenship. This would mean that millions of Americans would not be able to vote.

I believe this order was also signed to suppress the votes of people in specific demographics. Research shows that younger Americans, Americans of color, and lower-income Americans are less likely to have access to passports and birth certificates.

This order would also suppress the votes of American women. According to the Center for American Progress, as many as 69 million American women have adopted their spouse’s surname, and do not have a birth certificate matching their legal name.

Moreover, President Trump has claimed that noncitizen voter fraud is widespread across the country, using this as an argument for stricter voting regulations. This claim has been disproven by data that shows that voting by noncitizens is rare.

The majority of noncitizens are not interested in voting in American elections, as doing so could bar them from adjusting their status to a U.S. citizen. The punishment for noncitizens who vote in elections includes a year in prison, a fine, and possible deportation.

The executive order is currently being challenged in court as a result of numerous lawsuits filed against it. Just recently, on April 24, 2025, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., paused parts of Trump’s executive order. The judge put a pause on the requirement of proof of citizenship. In her memorandum opinion, the judge made it clear that our constitution entrusts Congress and the State, not the President, with the authority to regulate federal elections.

While the future of this executive order is still unknown, it should be made clear that this order isn’t about keeping elections safe – it’s about exclusion. Requesting proof of citizenship to vote will suppress millions of Americans from voting. This order should be viewed as a threat to our democracy — the same democracy our founding fathers fought a revolution for.