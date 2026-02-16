The Deadly Erasure of Sapphic Media 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

LGBTQ+ filmography has flourished since the early 2000s, and projects like Moonlight, Bottoms, and other queer-centric films have rightfully been promoted on larger platforms to connect with diverse audiences. I feel that queer intersectionality, however, is often mishandled in media besides a select few award-winning films. I think that queer women-dominated films are also often overshadowed by the spotlight of white gay male films. Their stories are tucked away by using cancellation and often quick character deaths run by huge media companies.

While Hollywood has improved on giving queer women public representation, the characters’ stories are often cut short by quick deaths or revelations that serve as a pandering moment rather than an essential aspect of the show. For example, Orange is the New Black, a drama series based on the female jail system, killed off 4 queer women in their seven-season run, some of whom were already in relationships during the show. Other shows such as Rogue, Black Sails, Pretty Little Liars, and The 100, and 35 other shows from 2015-2016, followed a similar pattern, with the highest death toll of lesbian and bisexual deaths in media of all time. These deaths accounted for 10% of all lesbian and bisexual deaths, which sadly makes up every queer women-centric show released at that time.

Other times, their stories will be subdued to a “wow-factor.” Their relationships are never truly explored in shows like Arcane and Generation. These shows reveal sapphic relationships for a mere moment and then move on to their star of the show, the gay male character, or end it entirely just enough to quiet the complaints of queer women while appeasing the standards of Hollywood.

While pushing most queer media into the public eye is a struggle amongst the whole community, I feel that there is a disparaging difference in the treatment of queer men and queer women’s representation in film. Gay men in media in the 2010s to early 2020s are often represented as jolly, outspoken, and most likely end up in flourishing relationships, such as Modern Family, Shameless, Love, Victor, etc. Queer women, on the other hand, I believe aren’t given the chance to progress; their sexuality is often kept secret as some grand gesture towards the audience. But this isn’t solely a director’s choice; a lot of discrimination against queer women’s romance is orchestrated by large media companies such as CBS, Disney, Fox, Warner Bros., and most streaming services.

Even shows that have been able to accomplish true representation such as Steven Universe, had their struggles getting Cartoon Network to fully accept the concept of female characters Sapphire and Ruby’s marriage. Creator of the show, Rebecca Sugar, reports that it was a struggle to get her concept approved, and when it was, she was forced to fit her theme into societal constructs, which she ultimately broke. Writers of Arcane explained that even small quips and allegories to sapphism were cut, and the writers fought relentlessly to keep these small, but important moments in.

Queer creatives in general have gone through the wringer with huge media companies trying their best to shortcut their way into true sapphic romance. Because there is already existing malpractice of straight women’s representation, getting true sapphic romance on television that doesn’t lead to final death or short-lived fairytales, is something audiences and creators must work harder towards.

However, many creatives have struck back and curated a beautiful variety of sapphic-centered shows or storylines that cut against the grain and reveal the beauty of intersectional sapphism and why it deserves equal representation. It’s important to highlight the brave artists who risked their careers with their voices, talents, and audacity. Shows like Steven Universe, Feel Good, Master of None, Heartstopper, and several other shows dared to speak up about issues in the sapphic community without watering it down or cutting their stories short.

Sapphic women in media deserve to have their stories told in every shape and form without the constant fear that they’ll never get a happy ending. As media becomes more tightly woven into the fabric of socio-political and daily life, I feel that young queer girls should have heroes and everyday people to relate their unique psychological and emotional struggles navigating a predominantly heterosexual world. When young queer women see their likeness being associated with destruction, death, or being cut off before they can blossom, I believe that they start to internalize how they cannot survive. It starts to feel like every road leads to a dead end. But there is a gradual shift in the scale of real sapphic stories being told, even if it is slow and needs fine-tuning. Some of my favorites are Long Story Short, Feel Good, Love Lies Bleeding, Shiva Baby , and I Love LA.

To all queer girls and women everywhere, stay true to yourselves, take up space, and do not let traditional stereotypes or write-offs keep you from creating your own sense of happiness, whether that be for yourself or others.