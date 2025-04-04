The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Commuting to college is an experience shared by many students, but the challenges it brings are often overlooked. For students who choose to live off-campus, the journey to and from school can significantly affect their academic performance, social life, and overall college experience. Despite the difficulties, commuting also provides unique advantages that contribute to a more financially responsible and flexible lifestyle. Through the voices of students like Sarah Bentz, Daisy Rivas, and Nasri Ibrahim we explore the complexities of commuting and why it remains a popular choice for many.

The Struggles of Commuting

Sarah, a junior music major, describes her daily commute as “manageable,” with a 30-minute travel time each way. However, even this short journey presents significant challenges. “My biggest challenge is being able to plan a schedule that works with the train and still allows me to work a job when I commute home,” Sara explains.

This balancing act can be stressful, as commuters often juggle their academic responsibilities with work commitments. Unlike on-campus students who are more integrated into the campus community, many commuters struggle with time management as they face the unpredictability of transportation schedules and long travel times.

“At first, it was not too bad, but now I feel like the traffic doubled in size. It makes the commute a lot more stressful,” says Daisy, a criminal justice student.

She shares her frustration with increasing traffic congestion and highlights the difficulty of taking part in campus events due to time constraints. Commuters often miss activities like tutoring sessions, workshops, and social gatherings, which are often held at inconvenient times, such as late afternoons or evenings.

For Nasri, a senior engineering major, the consequences of commuting are felt both academically and socially.

“I don’t have enough time to do work, and I often end up being late to class because my commute is almost an hour long,” he shares.

Additionally, Nasri says that because of his long commute, he struggles to keep a balanced lifestyle, often missing activities like gym sessions or errands. This imbalance affects his academic performance, as he finds it difficult to study with peers or take part in group work, where spontaneous collaboration is key. As a result, he sometimes must rush assignments or give work he is not proud of.

The lack of consideration for commuters is another frustration. Sara points out that Temple University’s commuter discount, a modest 10%, does not fully address the needs of students who do not commute every day. “I do not think Temple provides enough support for commuters. The discount is only worth it if you commute every five days,” she says. This lack of institutional support can leave commuters feeling disconnected from campus life, further worsening feelings of isolation.

The Benefits of Commuting

While the challenges are clear, commuting also offers distinct advantages that make it an appealing choice for many students. For Daisy, the biggest benefit is financial. “The cost is a lot less,” she says, emphasizing that commuting allows her to avoid the excessive costs of on-campus housing and meal plans. Living at home, Daisy saves money and enjoys the flexibility of not worrying about housing expenses, allowing her to focus on other financial priorities, like paying off student loans.

Nasri echoes this sentiment by saying, “I don’t have to pay for an apartment or anything, so it saves me a lot of money,” he shares. Being able to stay at home provides financial stability and the comfort of familiar surroundings, which is especially important when navigating the pressures of college life.

Commuting also offers students a sense of independence and freedom that on-campus living might not provide. “Commuting allows me to have more time to do whatever I have planned,” Daisy explains. She values the ability to study in a calm, private environment at home, which helps her keep focused and reduce stress.

For Sara, commuting is an opportunity to stay close to home and keep a part-time job. “Commuting does allow me to stay close to home, while maintaining my part-time job at home,” she says. This arrangement gives her the financial independence she needs while also allowing her to preserve important family relationships. Sara enjoys the peaceful moments during her commute, such as listening to music and admiring the scenic views of rivers and the city skyline. These small but meaningful aspects of her commute help her manage the stress of her busy schedule.

The Path Forward for Commuters

Despite the challenges, commuting is a practical choice for many students. However, institutions need to offer more support for commuters. As Nasri says, “There should be some leniency for commuters,” especially when it comes to assignment deadlines or the timing of extracurricular activities.

Sara agrees, noting that the lack of community among commuters can leave them feeling isolated. Encouraging clubs and campus organizations to accommodate commuters by offering more flexible meeting times or virtual options could help foster a stronger sense of belonging.

In the future, campuses could receive help from creating more inclusive spaces and offering more resources to support commuting students. Whether it is providing commuter lounges, enhancing transportation options, or offering more flexible academic policies, these changes could help ease the burden on students who choose to commute.