“She asked for it;” “Women deserve less;” “Your body, my choice;” “You’ll never be beautiful;” “Just say no.”

These are some of the many remarks that women are subjected to, simply because they aren’t seen as “enough” by outside forces. Women have faced many challenges throughout history, and it seems that the battle is still ongoing. Name-calling and horrible phrases have been a constant in women’s world. Any decision a woman makes, whether it’s about her body or opportunities, are met with these words.

The 2017 Women’s March took place on Jan. 21 after President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Around 5 million people protested all over the U.S. and even in other countries to show support. Women gathered to protest President Trump’s policies against women, such as reproductive rights, human rights, civil rights, violence toward women, and more. There have been many women’s marches throughout the years, and they all had one goal: To have their voices heard. Women have to constantly find ways to make others listen because they aren’t being heard, marching being one of them.

The idea that a woman can’t walk alone at night simply because some men will take this time to take advantage of these women is truly unsettling. Women have faced violence all throughout history because some men can’t control themselves. One of the many things I have seen is violence towards women. For example, women walking alone at night or walking alone, in general, have devastating effects– even deadly. The fact that we can’t walk anywhere without constantly looking over our shoulders because a man might come and harass or even initiate violence is heartbreaking. Women often face acts of violence for even simply saying no. This is why women can’t “just say no.” Saying no can have some devastating effects.

Women’s equality is a basic right. It allows women to create an environment full of their potential. Allowing them to thrive to their fullest. Gender equality prevents violence against women. Providing a society where women have the same values as men is a safer society. An equal society benefits everyone. Equality rights for women can allow women to feel empowered. It can allow women to speak up about certain topics such as abuse, their rights, and how to find support.

Autonomy over our bodies is a major issue that is still being fought for today. Since the overturn of Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022, which now allows many states in the U.S. to deny women abortion access. Women now have to start all over. Reproductive access is a very important issue because it allows women to make decisions about their own bodies. Abortion access is something that can greatly affect women’s access to safe healthcare. Accessing safe and legal abortion care can greatly help a woman’s health. A decision like this can impact a woman’s life, such as wanting to finish her education/work. An abortion can allow women to keep pursuing that.

Women have done everything to be heard. Even going through extreme challenges to get where they are. I believe women everywhere are equally as important as anyone else. Why should women have to go through extremes to get to where they want to be? Women have potential in the world. Women provide greatness. Women play a great role in this world. We are smart. We are beautiful. We are everything