The 4B Movement: Why is it important? 

Hours after former President Donald Trump’s win during the 2024 presidential election, many women all around the U.S. have expressed their anger due to the many policies he believes in which very much attack women. On social media, Harris supporters are constantly expressing how the turnout of this election affects them. While strolling through social media after the 2024 presidential election, I saw a lot of videos and posts discussing the 4B Movement. What is the 4B Movement and how can that protect women? Why is it important? There’s much to learn about this movement and I would suggest learning more.

The 4B Movement is a feminist movement that was originally started in the mid-2010s in South Korea. The letter “B” is pronounced the same as the word “bi” which translates to “no.” It stands for the Four No’s in Korean: bihon (no marriage), bichulsan (no childbirth), biyeonae (no dating), and bisekeu (no sex). Women in South Korea who participated in the 4B Movement have used the feminist movement to help reshape expectations and norms toward women and helping to break out of gender expectations. Women in South Korea have faced economic setbacks that challenged younger individuals in the 2000s. South Korea is said to have one of the worst gender pay gaps in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The birth rate in South Korea has already significantly decreased. Women in South Korea have faced economic setbacks that challenged younger individuals in the 2000s. The 4B Movement has made its way all around the world. Women in different countries have followed the 4B Movement and now, it’s made its way to the U.S.

Since the announcement that former President Donald Trump would be in office again, women who voted for Harris, have stated their interest in the 4B Movement. Trump’s policies and the 2025 agenda includes a nationwide abortion ban, which will deny women access to reproductive care, an abortion surveillance system that follows women and their documents regarding any abortion care, enforcing the Gobal Gag Rule which prohibits funding from organizations for abortion care, and many more.

Now, Trump’s return to office will target women considerably which prompted women around the U.S. to join the 4B Movement in response to his rhetoric towards women.

Soon after Trump was announced the winner of the Presidential election, pro-Nazi Nick Fuentes coined the phrase, “Your body, my choice” which is a mocking of the phrase, “My body, my choice,” that is used for reproductive rights. The “Your body, my choice” is used to taunt and harass women. Now men all over social media have been using this disgusting phrase to mock women. The meaning of the phrase is also used as a rape threat. Men who use this phrase are taunting women with a threat to force sex upon them.

To all the women out there who are feeling angry, disappointed, or scared: It’s truly okay to feel this way. What’s important is that we lean and protect each other. Try to walk in groups or with a friend. Cover each other’s drinks when going out. Learn self-defense. Let each other know that everything is going to be okay.