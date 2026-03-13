Springspo: The Essential Wardrobe Pieces You Need For Spring 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Springtime is almost here, meaning it’s time for your big furry coats, boots, and thick sweaters to find their place in the back of your closet for a long while. But fret not, my fashion girlies; I’ve got you covered on how to transition your closet for the upcoming season! Spring might actually be my favorite time of the year for fashion with all of the colors, florals, and patterns we see all around.

I really enjoy matching my outfits to the natural beauty of the season, so I’ll typically wear some light and some bright colors. You won’t see a lot of dark colors in my guide; I’ve reserved those for fall and winter. The weather in the spring also usually allows for some layering if you’re into that, or you can wear some flowy pieces. With the help of Pinterest, my personal favorite way to get my fashion inspiration, here is my guide to what you should wear in the springtime.

Spring is the season of the babydoll top if you ask me. I love wearing pastel tops with some texture or design like a floral pattern that gives a more romantic feel, almost like a romcom lead. My favorite place to find these types of tops is Aéropostale, but you should be able to find them in almost any clothing store at the mall of your choosing.

2. Spring Pants

One thing about me is that I loveee flare pants, so don’t be surprised by the selections you see here. Spring is when I tend to pull out my fun jeans and jorts, with some comfy leggings for those days where I don’t want to commit to dressing to the nines.

3. Spring Skirts/Dressses

The items of clothing that I get the most compliments on are my patterned skirts. Though these options are easy to find at a mall, a lot of my best skirts and dresses have actually come from thrifting. One place where I usually have luck is the Buffalo Exchange in Center City. Floral skirts and floral dresses make my spring wardrobe, so I strongly suggest getting your hands on some if you haven’t already.

4. Spring Layers

It still tends to be a little cold during Spring sometimes, whether it’s early in the morning with a breeze or the chills coming from the night winds. Because of this, it’s always a good idea to layer. I always swear by having a rotation of zip-ups and sweaters to choose from, especially in lighter colors that feel right for the season. Don’t feel like buying a new jacket? If you have a partner, you can always borrow theirs.

5. Outfit Inspiration

Unsure how to put all these staples together? I have you covered! I love taking inspiration from my favorite shows like Sex and the City, where the outfits are always on point. Charlotte, in particular, is a perfect spring fashion inspiration to pull from. And if you need even more ideas, Pinterest is a goldmine for cute spring outfits, making it easy to find outfits worth recreating.