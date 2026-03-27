Spring Into Spring Fun: Cheap Things to Do on Campus 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about spring semester that just feels lighter: the layers start coming off, the sun stays out a little longer, and suddenly campus doesn’t feel like a place you have to be, it becomes somewhere you actually want to spend time. At Temple University, there are so many ways to tap into that energy without draining your wallet.

One of the most underrated spots on campus is the student game room in the student center. Whether you’re competitive or just there for vibes, it’s the perfect place to unwind between classes or link with friends after a long day. Pool tables, arcade games, and casual chaos; it’s giving stress relief in the best way. And the best part? It’s already included in what you pay as a student, so you might as well take advantage of it.

If you’re more into chill activities, Temple’s on-campus movie theater is another go-to. Instead of spending money at a traditional theater, you can catch screenings right on campus for free, or at a super low cost if you buy snacks. It’s perfect for spontaneous plans, especially those random evenings when you don’t feel like going out but still want to do something. Grab a friend, bring snacks, and call it a night.

Of course, spring on campus isn’t just about what’s inside. When the weather hits that perfect balance: not too cold, not too hot, just being outside becomes the activity. Studying on the grass, taking walks between classes instead of rushing, or even just sitting and people-watching can shift your whole mood. After months of winter, that sunlight feels like a reset.

And if you’re willing to step just slightly off campus, one of my personal favorite spots is Twisted Creamery. I think it’s the perfect little-treat-stop when you want something sweet without doing too much. Whether it’s water ice or a quick dessert run with friends, it’s one of those places that just feels like spring. It’s affordable, close, and honestly a staple if you’re trying to romanticize your college experience just a little bit.

Another must-do once it gets warm is having picnics on top of Mazur Hall. It’s one of those low-effort, high-reward activities. Grab some snacks, a blanket, and your friends, and suddenly you have a whole vibe. Whether you’re catching up, taking pictures, or just laying out in the sun, it’s an easy way to slow down and actually enjoy the day without spending anything.

The best part about spring semester is that fun doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. Sometimes it’s as simple as finding your people, exploring what’s already around you, and letting yourself enjoy the moment without overthinking it. You don’t need elaborate plans or big budgets to make memories, just a little time, good energy, and a willingness to step outside.

Spring is your reminder that things don’t stay cold and overwhelming forever. So step outside, try something new, and take advantage of everything campus has to offer because these are the moments you’ll actually remember.