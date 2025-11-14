Some Advice for Your Fall Outfits

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the days get shorter and the weather grows colder, it can feel easy to throw on a hoodie and sweatpants and go to class. Speaking from experience, I know it feels like the easiest and comfiest option, but there are ideas that are just as simple but will help you look just a bit more put together.

One of the biggest tips is to plan your outfit the night before. This saved me during high school. Literally, what I would do is just toss it on top of my backpack and go to bed. The outfits never have to be complicated; a go-to was a sweater and jeans, and it still is. That does lead me to the second trick, which is sweaters! I love a sweater. Cropped sweaters and cardigans are a staple in my closet; my collection is mainly from Altar’d State. But you also cannot go wrong with a good crew neck; it’s such a great alternative for regular hoodies when styled correctly. Again, they’re such a staple in my closet. I get these from literally anywhere, but my favorites have come from the men’s section of Goodwill.

The other trick I will push forever is to layer leggings under your jeans. It may sound weird but sometimes jeans on their own do not do the job, and you need an extra layer. Personally, I would do this a lot during gym class in high school just to make changing into my uniform easier. A go to look for this one is leggings, baggy jeans, a plain shirt, and a cute jacket from the thrift shop.

Then something that has saved me, that I have literally done every day this week, is to change when you get home. Nobody said anything about wearing sweats around the house; be comfortable. I typically keep my pajamas on my bed so when I get home from classes I can change. Because even though jeans and sweaters look super cute and can help you feel more productive, it’s very important to differentiate work and home life. That is something I find important to remember; it is easier for me to get work done and be productive if I look a bit more put together.

Getting up and ready for classes in the wintertime can sometimes feel like a chore, believe me, I understand, but it doesn’t have to be. There are so many ways to feel comfortable and look good while still putting in minimal effort. All it takes is a little bit of planning and a good playlist for the walk to class.