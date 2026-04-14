Snoopy Goes Designer: Inside the Coach x Peanuts Hype

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For as long as I can remember, I have always loved Coach. Their bags, shoes, sunnies, and scarves. There is something about it that just screams “me.” My mom and I used to drive to the outlet to get the best deals, which is honestly part of why it feels so personal. Though Coach can be expensive, there are ways to work around full retail price, whether that’s secondhand or shopping at the outlet.

In the last few months, a lot of online commenters have been saying Coach has really “popped off” with their recent collections. Starting with the holographic crystal bag in early 2026, Coach took over the conversation—everyone was talking about it. They needed to keep that momentum going, so they tapped into a trend a lot of brands are leaning into currently, Peanuts. Snoopy and Woodstock are basically becoming part of modern luxury design. You see it across brands, from Vera Bradley and Marc Jacobs to even clothing labels like Lacoste.

Why all the hype? Well… who doesn’t love Peanuts? Snoopy is extremely iconic and brings a sense of nostalgia and comfort that a lot of people are drawn to right now. And obviously, you can’t have Snoopy without Woodstock and the rest of the crew. So bringing that into fashion is a goldmine of material. It is kind of a risky move, but it’s been really successful. The Coach x Peanuts collection is a perfect example: it still feels luxurious and expensive, but also fun and a little flirty. The Peanuts details are subtle and really well done. They add personality without tipping into something overly kitschy or childish, which is what makes it actually wearable and desirable for many consumers.

Personally, I’ve loved Snoopy my entire life. He was honestly the legit blueprint for my childhood style. I had everything… shirts, hoodies, water bottles, probably way too much if we’re being real. I was kind of obsessed. But even as a young purse lover, I never really thought about having Snoopy, Woodstock, or the rest of the crew on a bag. Now, as an adult, I actually want to bring that energy back into my wardrobe, just in a more elevated way. It hits that perfect balance for me. It’s nostalgic and personal but still feels maturely styled.

This is why the Coach x Peanuts collection stands out to me so much. It really is the perfect balance. It feels classy and put-together, but still fun, and it reminds me of my childhood in the best way. It’s not too flashy or over the top, which makes it easy to style with different outfits without feeling too much. You can dress it up or dress it down, and it compliments every outfit. And honestly, it’s an automatic conversation starter. I mean… who wouldn’t compliment a Snoopy bag?

I haven’t gotten my hands on one yet, but it’s next on my list when I’m shopping for a new bag… which if we’re being honest, is kind of always. I already have so many outfit ideas for summer. Shorts and a t-shirt with a Snoopy tote, or a sundress with a smaller Woodstock shoulder bag. No matter what I go with, I already know it’s going to turn heads.