The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter.

The crisp air of fall is coming upon us soon! This is a time for us to get cozy and comfort ourselves with some fall self-care. Fall has always been the season that I look forward to the most because of the smell of pumpkin lattes from corner cafes, the feel of cozy sweaters, the look of burgundy red colored nails, and yes- all the baking.

Self-care is very important no matter what the weather is outside. It is important to keep our mental and physical being in the best condition. I believe that how you treat yourself is how you allow others to treat you. So, I want to share with you my top three favorite activities that never fail to brighten up my fall.

Hop Over to a Pumpkin Patch

Whether it be with your friends or family, pumpkin patches are a great weekend plan. Visiting a pumpkin patch is an experience that never gets old. My brother and I would always look forward to going to patches so we could carve pumpkins for our front porch. Each year I try to carve a different design as a fun challenge. My friends and I sometimes paint small pumpkins to decorate our house too! I feel a great way to take care of yourself is to make the environment around you more cozy and festive. A day outside in the pumpkin patch surrounded by your friends is the perfect way to make the best out of your slow, fall weekends.

Seasonal Drinks

I am a huge coffee lover, so when seasonal drinks are added to the menu, I have to indulge in them. Last week, I went to Center City with my friend where she tried the new Starbucks Apple Crisp Oat Milk Latte; and can I just say that it was perfection? Another one of my favorite drinks on Temple’s campus has been the Pumpkin Spice Latte from Saxby’s. The taste of pumpkin is so refreshing between classes. Even having a cup of chamomile or herbal tea is a nice drink before heading to bed- and I find sleep is the best place to start with self-care.

Reading a Book in a Cozy Nook

Getting back into the college routine was harder than I anticipated, but reading books has always been my favorite way of relaxing between assignments. Reading is comforting because it helps me unwind from all the stress of classes, projects, and exams. Currently, I’m reading the first book of the Inheritance Games series. I have always been a romance novel fan, but Inheritance Games has been a good change of pace- and the storyline has me totally hooked!

Overall, I find that starting off my fall with a self-care activity keeps me going strong during the colder months. Self-care is a necessity, but looks different for everyone. It could mean enjoying a warm drink, finding comfort in a book, or carving pumpkins with the people that make you the happiest. Give yourself the care you deserve it will be worth it.