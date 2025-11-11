‘Scream 7′: The Newest Addition To An Iconic Horror Franchise 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What’s your favorite scary movie?

You might recognize that quote from the Scream franchise, which has been around since the 1990s and has become a staple of the horror slasher genre. From its villain being a bit of an iconic mess to its final girl, this movie franchise is a classic that’s stayed up and running after many decades.

I’ll be discussing all there is to know about this franchise from its origin to its newest trailer release for Scream 7.

Where it all started.

The Scream franchise originated back in 1996 when the first film was released. The film began originally with a screenplay written by Kevin Williamson, and was then directed by Wes Craven. You might recognize the name Wes Craven, and it’s because of the director’s connection to another popular franchise, A Nightmare on Elm Street, which still holds up in horror culture today. The first Scream movie came at a time when horror/slasher films were starting to become played out and unoriginal. There needed to be a rebranding of the genre, something fresh, something new, and in came Scream.

The film was completely new for the horror/slasher genre. It brought satire, thriller, and mystery all together. One of its key components that people would come to love is how self-aware most of its characters were. It was a movie where characters had background knowledge of stereotypes of characters from horror movies yet still fell into the same predicaments that they thought they would be able to avoid.

But what exactly was the first Scream about? Well, the film follows Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) who is a high schooler whose mother was murdered. Soon after this incident, a killer started targeting Sidney and her friends, who came to be known as Ghostface for the mask the killer wears, resembling a ghost. The film follows Sideny as she must unwrap who this killer is all while trying to survive and figure out just what this killer wants with her.

It would be the start of an iconic franchise!

The Scream Franchise Over Time.

The movie order is as follows:

The sequels all follow one another with a new copycat killer being introduced in each film. Scream 2 is set with Sidney being hunted while she tries to live a normal life in college, but that gets shattered when a new Ghostface comes after her.

Scream 3 takes place in Hollywood where an in-universe movie called Stab 3 is being filmed based on the events of Sideny’s life and her encounters with Ghostface.

Scream 4 takes place years later, following a modern take on the franchise as it follows the rise of social media and how the internet has influenced society’s need to go viral for all the wrong reasons.

Scream (2022) serves as a reboot for the franchise and follows sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter as Ghostface starts coming after Tara. As Tara is targeted, Sam must comfort a long-held family secret connection to her to the original Ghostface.

Scream VI continues to follow sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter as the sisters try to start their lives over in New York. They just can’t seem to catch a break as Ghostface continues to be on the hunt for them.

Scream 7

Now, fans of the slasher franchise have something to be even more excited about on Feb. 27, 2026 when the film comes to theaters. The release of the Scream 7 trailer posted on Oct. 30, 2025.

The newest trailer seems to follow Sidney Prescott once again with her new life, new home, and new family. However, the past comes back for her once again this time with Ghostface going after her daughter, forcing them to fight for survival.

The film brings back director Kevin Williamson and actors Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. An original cast member from the first film, Matthew Lillard, who played Stu Macher will also be returning, which has fans excited for what’s to come.

The newest installment of the Scream franchise no longer includes stars Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, which was originally intended. This comes after Barrera was fired after her showing her support for Palestine, and not long after Ortega would leave production due to Barrera being fired and production falling apart.

The slasher genre that is here to stay.

What had originally started as a clever slasher following horror movie stereotypes has become a lasting legacy that horror and slasher fans love today. Scream was able to revive the genre and create something new and timeless.

With Scream 7 on the way, it’s clear Ghostface has unfinished business and is here to stay.