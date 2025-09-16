Sabrina Carpenter’s At It Again: My Top 5 Songs From ‘Man’s Best Friend’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Aug. 29, 2025, Sabrina Carpenter released her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, and while initially it had some controversy, it remained highly anticipated. Now that it’s been released, I had the chance to listen to it, and wow! It’s packed with so many great songs with different stories all coming together to represent the experiences of many women. Let’s go through my top five songs, their meaning, and my thoughts!

Number 5: When Did You Get Hot?

When Did You Get Hot?, like many of the songs on this album, is catchy and comedic! I really enjoyed the sound of this one, and I find myself listening to it often. The song is about exactly as the title implies, being attracted to someone you previously weren’t. The vocals on this song are incredible! Mid-song she says, “Big riff coming, I need a minute. Ehmm, okay, here it comes,” and then proceeds to riff in a beautiful and hilarious way to express the message of the song. The only reason I rank it at number five is because the message doesn’t speak to me the same as the top four, but it’s still a great song I highly recommend!

Number 4: Manchild

Manchild is the single pre-release for this album, and boy, is it a fun one! It was subject to controversy because of the subject matter, but in hindsight, I believe the song was misinterpreted. Like many songs on this album, it has a sarcastic and playful tone that, in my opinion, many people took seriously when it wasn’t intended to be. Additionally, this song expresses the frustrations some women have with men within relationships that many songs have not previously addressed in this way. This song immediately became popular because of its relatable lyrics, humor, and the music video. To be honest, it definitely grew on me over time and it’s now one of my favorites!

Number 3: We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night

We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night is emotional with a catchy chorus. It’s in the perspective of a woman in a failing relationship with extreme ups and downs. Sabrina sings about drifting apart from her partner while trying to stay together. I really like this one because, in my opinion, it’s the most emotional track on the album. Also, I really love the way she sings this song. The vocals are gorgeous, and it really showcases Sabrina’s singing ability.

Number 2: Sugar Talking

Sugar Talking is one of my favorite songs on this album, almost entirely because I know so many women who relate to it. This song is about a man saying all the right things in a relationship without proper effort. My favorite line is, “You filled my whole apartment with flowers that die,” which is a great metaphor for empty promises. The way Sabrina sings shows that she is unconvinced her man will finally change, and she refuses to be manipulated. Another line I love is, “a heart only breaks so many times.” This song is great for when you’re in the feels or fed up (or both) and I absolutely love it.

Number 1: Tears

Tears is hilariously fun and very catchy! Accompanied with a fun music video, it’s definitely one of the most popular songs on the album so far. The song expresses a woman’s appreciation for men taking initiative in relationships and acting as responsible adults without being told. It sounds passive aggressive, and it could be taken that way, but in my opinion, it’s more of a commentary on how women feel the “bar” of what’s expected of men in relationships is, metaphorically, on the floor. The fact that she’s listing how attractive (what many would consider) bare minimum traits are, it implies that men don’t have enough of them. She specifically says initiative, communication, house chores, and respect for women “can get you very, very far.” I rate it number 1 because it’s upbeat and fun to dance to!

Despite only listing my top five, I loved so many songs on this album and recommend all of them. There was previous controversy because of the album cover, however, I believe it fits this album. It depicts Sabrina in a way that is submissive to a man, however, based on her facial expression and pose, you can tell she is the one in control. The songs in this album are based on women’s experiences in relationships with men, and based on what’s sung in the songs, the cover makes sense. In essence, this album is a fun time, and you should give it a listen if you haven’t already!