Reading: My Favorite Therapeutic Activity  

People always say that reading takes you to another world, but I never realized I would fall in love with escaping my stress within all the books.



The summer before starting college was probably when I had the freest time compared to past summers, where I would have to study for SAT, complete college applications, or complete summer homework.



This summer I made it my goal to read as many books as I could. I made a list of all the books that caught my interest and I and to complete my goal.

When looking for books, I was introduced to the world of romantic-comedy books. This happened after years of strictly reading fiction and nonfiction books. However, I started my phase of rom-com books and I have loved every book I have read so far. After reading the book Happy Place, I found my new favorite author, Emily Henry. I instantly fell in love with how she wrote her characters.



Reading not only became a hobby, but a way for me to unplug. I spend most of my days with my laptop, working on my assignments, watching a movie, or using online textbooks. After using so much technology, my eyes need an activity that does not involve screens.



It’s difficult to set aside time to sit down and read during a busy semester, but I

try my best. I usually take at least 30 minutes to read before going to bed.



Reading before bed has been greatly beneficial for me. It has helped me calm any stress I’m carrying from the day and gives my brain something to think about as I am sleeping. Ultimately, it has been giving me more peace of mind.

Our mental health is very delicate. My way of taking care of mental health is to give

myself some alone with my book, while listening to music.

Whether you read 5 pages or 30 pages, any time you spend reading is worth it. I recommend allowing yourself 15 minutes with any book you find of interest; those 15 minutes could turn into the most relaxing time of your day.