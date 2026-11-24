This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

(Content warning: This story mentions rape and sexual assault.)

A couple weeks ago, I had an assignment for my Graphic Design for Journalists class where we had to pick a news story and identify any biases it presented. Looking through these stories, and considering the lessons I had learned in class, I was surprised by how subtle but notable biases can be presented in news articles. One specifically stood out to me, and this was an article from the New York Times about an awful case at Cornell University where a student was taken advantage of by seven of her peers. Considering the cruelty of this case, I would’ve hoped to see news coverage being sensitive towards the victim and giving power to the victim. Instead, when I read this article, I found the opposite.

In class we talked a lot about photos in news articles. There were two photos throughout this New York Times article. One was a photo of the schools’ president, and one was a picture of a Greek life house. I think these images present a prestigious theme. In the first picture the president stands looking solemn and off into the distance. The other photo presents a big brick building standing strong. These types of photos can push the narrative that the president and Greek life is important and deserving of resect. This can create opinions towards the university of having power.

Importance, respect, and power all go hand in hand with the feeling of trust, which I think this article subtly tries to create bias of. I think it would have been better to give the power of photos to the victim. For example, if the photos chosen were of a sexual assault awareness ribbon, a silhouette of a scared girl, or anything along these lines, I think it would be a better fit to well represent the suffering this story carries. Additionally, instead of advertising the influence of the university, choosing photos like these would help to bring awareness and depth to the story, which is what it deserves.

Next, certain word choices can push a perspective and create bias. In this story when addressing Jane Does quotes, they are introduced as “she claimed” or “she said.” Although these seem like fair words to use, I think there could be better choices for the coverage of this story. Especially because I believe the word “claim” comes with a connotation of skepticism. It puts space between what the speaker is saying vs what someone else may say. It can give the implication that what’s being said is an unverified account. I think phrases like “she explained,” “she shared,” or “she confirmed” put power into her words and sound more like a verified account of what happened instead of it being he said verse she said. For example, a quote from this article, “Jane Doe claims she was given drugs and gang raped over several hours in the Chi Phi fraternity house.” With all of Jane Does statements and the evidence already presented, I believe a better fit would be to substitute “claims” in this sentence with “shared” or “confirmed.” This takes out any disbelief being placed in front of her words and more accurately represents her experience.

Journalists or news organizations can get in trouble for prematurely identifying a victim or culprit. This could result in them being sued if they misidentify the people in the case. But, knowing this, casting doubt on the victim’s words isn’t the way to handle it. From a legal perspective, the fairest way to handle the case would be to assume complete neutrality. I do not believe this article did this properly. This is especially proven when comparing how they attribute Jane Doe vs the seven boys.

When this news article addresses the offenders it states, “All of the men have denied wrongdoing and none have been charged with a crime.” I think there is a lot to unpack with this sentence alone. It can be read as a simple fact, but there are differences about how this sentence is read compared to Jane Does’ account. Why doesn’t the first half of the sentence read, “the men have all claimed to deny wrongdoing.” If this article was to be written fairly and without bias, I believe both accounts should at least be handled the same way. Why aren’t they met with skepticism in the same way they framed Jane Does’ account to be? It’s not fair to quote Jane Doe with suspicion but talk about the offenders’ statements as a fact. Additionally, I think the sentence should end as, “none have been charged with a crime thus far.” Ending this sentence as it was originally written can appear to a blind reader that these boys have already been through trial and were not charged with a crime. This is not the case and could create bias for the audience that the offenders are innocent.

I’m not sure if I would’ve found these examples if I’d been reading this article without the specific goal of finding biases. This is concerning because I do believe the pictures and wording of this article is biased and can create biases for the audience. That being said, I think it’s important to always be aware of the articles you are reading and make sure you find other sources to get the full story. Especially with how polarized the U.S. has been in the past couple of years, certain news channels push narratives beneficial to only their side. Knowing this, I think becoming aware of how subtle biases can be is a good way to not fall into the trap and instead, form your own opinions.

Jane Doe’s case is so important, and her account deserves to be heard with respect and trust. It’s a journalist’s job to cover stories truthfully and minimize harm. Creating bias and favoring Cornell over a victim is not right or following this. This also goes into why so many women are afraid to step forward, because their words can be dismissed as they were in this New York Times article. This is why I think identifying where biases may lie within a story is so important. That way you can successfully retain the truth within the story and handle it with the care and the respect it deserves.