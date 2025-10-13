Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
pile of books
pile of books
Photo by Pixabay from Pexels
Temple | Culture > Entertainment

Readers, Have No Fear: Fall Books are Here!

Julia Rudi Student Contributor, Temple University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nothing can pull me out of a reading slump quite like fall. The humid air turning cool and crisp is just about all I need to want to get cozy with a good book. Though, as a busy college student, it hasn’t always been easy to find the time or the motivation to read. However, rereading one of my favorite books always helps to cure my book slump blues. So, let’s talk about five of my most cherished books that deliver on all the fall vibes! You will not regret spending your precious time reading anyone of these!  

#1. The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern 

I love to read whimsical fantasy in fall. If you enjoy that genre, consider reading The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern. The plot revolves around Celia and Marco who are bound together in a magical war. They must prove who is the better magician. The setting for their magical war is the night circus; a circus that appears at night and moves around sporadically, enchanting all who visit and read about it. The descriptions of the magical tents they create, and their tension-filled relationship captivate me every time. This book has such a special place in my heart and I will definitely be rereading it again this fall! 

#2. Babel by R.F. Kuang 

If you’re more into dark academia, definitely check out Babel by R.F. Kuang. It is set in a university with metal wielding magic, featuring Robin Swift, an orphan brought to Britan by a professor to turn him into a powerful metal magic wielder. This book is deep! It is filled with footnotes and genuine research by the author. In Babel, R.F. Kuang explores colonialism, imperialism, language, revolution, identity, and academia. The fall vibes in this book lean on the moody side. If you read this book and love it, you will love Kuang’s series The Poppy War as well. 

#3. Frankenstein by Mary Shelley 

Another book perfect for fall weather with more gothic and moody vibes is Frankenstein by Mary Shelley. This book truly deserves the title of being a classic. In this book you follow Victor Frankenstein as he attempts to bring life back to the dead, except the dead he is trying to raise is a collage of several different human body parts which he sewed together. He is successful in bringing life to his creation, but once he does, he is disgusted and afraid. Frankenstein then must face the hell his monster raises for not receiving the love and acceptance of his creator.  

#4. Interview with The Vampire by Anne Rice 

If you like Twilight and The Vampire Diaries, you will love Interview with The Vampire by Anne Rice. This book features Louis, a vampire from New Orleans who tells his story to a human journalist. He shares his chaotic time with another vampire named Lestat and how they turned a human child into a vampire. It is filled with themes of loneliness and companionship, along with the moral ambiguity a vampire story always delivers.  

#5. The Cat who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa 

Lastly, if you love cats and books, you should read The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa. This is an absolutely charming book about a boy who inherits a bookshop after his grandfather passes away. Shortly after the bookshop came into his possession, a magical cat whisks him away to fantastical worlds to save books from corrupt people. This is a short cozy book, so if you don’t have much time to read but still want those fall vibes, this one is for you! 

It’s time to get into the fall spirit with a good book! You have my recommendations; the only thing left for you to do is to get reading! To feel all of the fall vibes while reading, grab a pumpkin spice latte, sit under a tree, let the golden leaves fall into your hair, breathe in the lovely crisp air, and get absolutely lost in your book!

Julia Rudi

Temple '29

Hi all, my name is Julia Rudi and I am a staff writer for Her Campus Temple University. I write for the Arts and Entertainment section where you can find my commentary on all things artsy, bookish and more! I am currently an English major at Temple University, class of 2029. Previously, I attended and graduated from Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter School as a Fine Arts major where my love for all of the various arts was cultivated. While attending Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter School I completed courses at Immaculata University to supplement my education. Now, I am working towards becoming a book editor/publisher. I have many hobbies, some of which include reading, trying and reviewing new restaurants, seeing Broadway shows, exploring museums, drinking coffee, and traveling. I grew up in South Philly which exposed me to the wonderful city of Philadelphia that is overflowing with extremely rich arts and culture. Linked In: www.linkedin.com/in/julia-rudi-b485a0376