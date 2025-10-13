Readers, Have No Fear: Fall Books are Here!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nothing can pull me out of a reading slump quite like fall. The humid air turning cool and crisp is just about all I need to want to get cozy with a good book. Though, as a busy college student, it hasn’t always been easy to find the time or the motivation to read. However, rereading one of my favorite books always helps to cure my book slump blues. So, let’s talk about five of my most cherished books that deliver on all the fall vibes! You will not regret spending your precious time reading anyone of these!

#1. The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern

I love to read whimsical fantasy in fall. If you enjoy that genre, consider reading The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern. The plot revolves around Celia and Marco who are bound together in a magical war. They must prove who is the better magician. The setting for their magical war is the night circus; a circus that appears at night and moves around sporadically, enchanting all who visit and read about it. The descriptions of the magical tents they create, and their tension-filled relationship captivate me every time. This book has such a special place in my heart and I will definitely be rereading it again this fall!

#2. Babel by R.F. Kuang

If you’re more into dark academia, definitely check out Babel by R.F. Kuang. It is set in a university with metal wielding magic, featuring Robin Swift, an orphan brought to Britan by a professor to turn him into a powerful metal magic wielder. This book is deep! It is filled with footnotes and genuine research by the author. In Babel, R.F. Kuang explores colonialism, imperialism, language, revolution, identity, and academia. The fall vibes in this book lean on the moody side. If you read this book and love it, you will love Kuang’s series The Poppy War as well.

#3. Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

Another book perfect for fall weather with more gothic and moody vibes is Frankenstein by Mary Shelley. This book truly deserves the title of being a classic. In this book you follow Victor Frankenstein as he attempts to bring life back to the dead, except the dead he is trying to raise is a collage of several different human body parts which he sewed together. He is successful in bringing life to his creation, but once he does, he is disgusted and afraid. Frankenstein then must face the hell his monster raises for not receiving the love and acceptance of his creator.

#4. Interview with The Vampire by Anne Rice

If you like Twilight and The Vampire Diaries, you will love Interview with The Vampire by Anne Rice. This book features Louis, a vampire from New Orleans who tells his story to a human journalist. He shares his chaotic time with another vampire named Lestat and how they turned a human child into a vampire. It is filled with themes of loneliness and companionship, along with the moral ambiguity a vampire story always delivers.

#5. The Cat who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa

Lastly, if you love cats and books, you should read The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa. This is an absolutely charming book about a boy who inherits a bookshop after his grandfather passes away. Shortly after the bookshop came into his possession, a magical cat whisks him away to fantastical worlds to save books from corrupt people. This is a short cozy book, so if you don’t have much time to read but still want those fall vibes, this one is for you!

It’s time to get into the fall spirit with a good book! You have my recommendations; the only thing left for you to do is to get reading! To feel all of the fall vibes while reading, grab a pumpkin spice latte, sit under a tree, let the golden leaves fall into your hair, breathe in the lovely crisp air, and get absolutely lost in your book!