Quiet Luxury and Today’s Climate

Quiet luxury exists on the premise that money talks and wealth whispers, and in today’s political and environmental climate, this trend has been more prominent than ever. Stealth wealth has long existed but has been popularized through social media platforms and other forms of media, such as the show Succession. The brands that speak to the timelessness and quality of quiet luxury fashion include The Row, Loro Piana, Hermès, and many more. Quiet luxury remains more than just an aesthetic trend, but a direct reflection of the current environmental and socio-economic pressures of modern times.

The world is currently in the era of influencers, flashy logos, and overconsumption, creating a space for luxury fashion where it is no longer as exclusive. The brands that speak most to quiet luxury fashion are those that come with no visible branding but are contingent on an “if you know, you know” basis. At the heart of it, quiet luxury is all about its subtlety and quality. This trend prioritizes curation and craftsmanship that can be considered exclusively upscale. It steers away from the logomania like with Gucci and Louis Vuitton that we saw popularized in the 2010s. This trend is less of a trend and more of a staple compared to others we’ve seen.

As a zeitgeist of the current time, this trend of stealth wealth easily demonstrates the current economic uncertainty as of late. With this economic uncertainty comes a heightened scrutiny of drastic displays of wealth, as it comes off as tone deaf or completely disregarding wealth inequality. Quiet luxury represents class differentiation in a way that gives those of substantial wealth some discretion when it comes to their fashion choices. Behind the veil of this so-called discretion, this trend serves to protect the opulent from public critique, all the while failing to palliate the environmental and economic issues that led to its inception. These high-cost pieces replace the accessible logos with garments that only those with the economic means can identify.

These brands that fall under the umbrella of quiet luxury have no choice but to be sustainable in a time where fast fashion is well favored and accessible. The core principles of quiet luxury fashion are to have pieces of premium materials, impeccable craftsmanship, and lasting design. There is direct alignment with this aesthetic and the idea of buying less and buying better, which is the ethos of sustainable fashion. Choosing to purchase well-made and personally tailored pieces means that the life cycle of the garment gains substantial longevity. Although economically unsound for some, these discreet luxury items directly address the waste crisis that comes with current rapid trend cycles.

The “trend” is objectively anti-trend, and even though it is meant to be non-inclusive, the aesthetic and sustainability can be achieved without exorbitant amounts of money. We’ve known high fashion to trickle down into being more affordable and accessible for the middle and working class, and this trend is not exempt from it. Sourcing from vintage curators and brands that focus on using materials that are not synthetic is a great way to attain pieces that would give the same longevity as some discrete luxury fashion garments would.

Quiet luxury is likely to persist due to its being rooted in the constantly changing consumer values. The trend has offered some sense of ethical cover in a time when things are turbulent economically and environmentally. This current era requires a transparency of conscious consumption that quiet luxury doesn’t quite yet provide.