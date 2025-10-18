Pooches are Present

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Temple has lots of paws roaming the campus and the university does not seem to mind the animals, whether they are emotional support pets or just companions for students who attend the university. In this fun, lighthearted article, student dog owners on campus reflect on some stories with their furry friends that follow along with them.

“The first time I had brought my dog on campus to just go on a stroll, he pooped,” an embarrassed senior told Her Campus. “My dog’s name is Sam, and he is only three months old. I got him from a family friend and brought him to campus because my apartment is pet friendly.”

Sadly, because of Sam’s young age, he was not potty-trained and, “pooped right on the stone on Liacouras Walk,” Sam’s owner told Her Campus. “Thankfully, nobody was watching because it was late at night on a random Tuesday or something, so I just scooped it up. The bad part was, I didn’t have a bag with me. So I scooped it up with my hand and threw it in the nearest trash. Yes, it was nasty and taught me a good lesson, but it would be even grosser if I just left a piece of dog poop on the sidewalk”.

On another note, 10-year-old poodle Ginger is not new to the Temple University area in the slightest bit. Ginger and her owner have lived near campus for so long, “so it just made sense for her to attend Temple just like me,” Ginger’s owner told Her Campus. “She is my registered support animal, so I was able to have her in my dorm as a freshman and found an apartment close to campus that let me bring her as well.”

The poodle and her owner have a specific memory when the two were, “taking a walk while a campus tour for future students was happening, and Ginger somehow scared one of the tourists, and she ran away from the group,” Ginger’s owner told Her Campus. “I still feel bad about that, but I can’t lie, it was pretty funny.”

While some say that a collar is enough for dogs to wear to be ready to go outside, some of these dog owners like to be able to dress up their pets so that they can share the fashion passion with other students and maybe even other dogs.

“I absolutely love to dress up my emotional support animal, even if I am going down to just get food, I need to put her in a sweater,” freshman dog owner Sarah told Her Campus. “She deserves to be able to strut her stuff just like we all do while walking around, so I give her clothes to wear proudly. She chooses what she wants to wear by sniffing her options and then sitting on her decision. Nobody wants to walk around on campus naked.”

While students here at Temple University cannot bring their own pets or even emotional support animals to class, these owners are pleased to be able to share the university experience with their lifelong furry friends.