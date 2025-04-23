Performative Fashion is Back! – A Closer Look on Some of the Designers from Paris Fashion Week 2025 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter.

Paris Fashion Week was in February of 2025, and designers really put on their A-game this season. Performative fashion is coming back as fashion shows now are bringing the same joy as they once did in the early 2000s. All of the looks are stunning, but here are a few designers that you should take the time to check out because their work is EVERYTHING.

Stella McCartney is definitely less well-known if you’re not into high fashion, but their fall looks this year are timeless. Their fashion set contains oversized suits, fur coats, silk dresses, funky lace tights, and knee-high leather boots. This set is a beautiful example of business casual to the extreme. The colors and textures on all the pieces go so well together, everything is either dainty and cute or bold and attention grabbing. I highly recommend looking this designer up online and browsing through their galleries.

Chloé has been an iconic fashion designer for decades, always bringing beautiful and feminine looks that complement the body so well, colors light and fabrics flowy and free. For their fall collection, they mixed flowy dresses and blouses, leather, and fur together to create this angelic but tough and fierce figure on all the models. I love how they incorporated fur in the looks. It makes it look more regal and sophisticated, what high fashion is supposed to be, and I will always fall for a flowy skirt or dress. This is one of my favorite shows from Chloé, and I can’t wait to see what they offer in the future.

This is my favorite set out of all the designers at PFW because of how incredible all of the looks are. There is not one look that I don’t like or don’t find conventional. The fur and suits are beautiful, shrinking in the waist while also having wide shoulders, making the silhouette beautiful. The best part of the set is THE DRESSES, they are drop-dead gorgeous. Each dress, besides some, is floor length and made with either beautiful silk or this really chic shiny glittery material that makes the models glow. The silhouette of each of the dresses is tight, but gives a beautiful figure to all the models. Schiaparelli has never failed to bring their all for Fashion Week, but this set is high up on the list.

Isabel Marent always knows how to mix grunge and chic really well, with their tweed style jackets, denim skirts and pants, and leather jackets and boots. What I loved most about this set is the black lace tights in almost every look. They really add an extra element of style to the looks because it adds more textures and patterns to the look. The tights are so intricately designed that they look like tattoos on the legs, tying into the grunge-chic look. Isabel Marant has been the queen of chic streetwear for a long time, and I have no doubt that the brand will continue to put out amazing work in the fashion world.

There were so many amazing designers this year in the 2025 Paris Fashion Week, it was really hard to narrow it down to just four because all the looks are incredible. For these four designers, this Fashion Week is their fashion week, the stage is theirs. All of their looks were gorgeous and original, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for these designers in future Fashion Weeks.