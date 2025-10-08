My Top 5 Influencers To Follow For Fall Style Inspo 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall has officially begun, and the season is known to bring out the best outfits from our closets. The temperature is dropping and that only makes room for more combinations; layering, thicker fabrics, longer pieces, you name it. The fashion trends on the rise for fall 2025 are even more exciting than usual. Influencers are one way to stay up to date with these trends, but if you’re looking for niche and unique inspiration, you’re in the right place. Whether you enjoy minimalistic styles or whimsical, unique fashion, these influences can guide you when looking for inspiration for this year’s fall wardrobe.

@bbyg6rl

To start, let’s take a look at Genie, also known as @bbyg6rl on Instagram. She takes the minimalistic and neutral route with many of her outfits while still remaining effortlessly fashionable. Her wardrobe consists mainly of black, white, and varying greys. If you lean more towards the stark and serious tones, then she’s the influencer to follow. Her Instagram is carefully curated and majorly cohesive considering how well all the tones exhibited flow together. Her style derives from major designers, as she is a model, but she also wears things from more affordable and still highly fashionable brands. While scrolling on her page, you’ll see pieces from brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Chanel, and Tankair. Along with those brands, some you may not know that fall on the more affordable end are Fenity, My Mum Made It, and Hauteline.

@Ivycatrett

Next, we have on @ivycatrett Instagram. She’s a fashion student at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City and is known for her amazing “get ready with me’s.” She never fails to create a well thought out and themed GRWM. Her style falls more on the unique spectrum, with a lot of her pieces being carefully thrifted and chosen from distinctive brands. In her recent content, she has been embracing the new season with GRWM’s specifically catered to autumn. Her most recent video takes inspiration from “Gossip Girl” to create an outfit perfect for fall. Specifically, she says she wants to give off Blaire Waldorf and emphasizes how the girls in the show are big on layering. Her outfit features a tan toned ensemble layered perfectly with tights, a jacket, and pulled together with suede heel boots.

@Chloe.felopulos

Now, if you’re someone who loves color and that does not change with season, @chloe.felopulos on Instagram is the perfect influencer for you to follow. She is a stylist in New York City, and her style is completely eccentric to say the least. She loves to layer, mix, and match, but somehow it always works. There’s never a dull outfit that she puts on; they are all wildly colorful and perfect if the last thing you want your outfit to be is “boring.” A lot of her pieces are either vintage, chosen from major designers, or from obscure brands to keep her wardrobe as niche as possible. Some of the vintage outlets she has sourced from are Therealreal, Awoke Vintage Brooklyn, and Splitt the Lark Vintage.

@Iamsamiira

Following Chloe, there’s Samira Ahmed, also known as @iamsamiira on Instagram, who will also help you with inspiration if you don’t plan on going neutral for the fall season. Her style is light and colorful while being captivatingly feminine. A dress or skirt remains in her rotation, and she pulls it off every time. The fall season does not mean that we have to put our skirts and dresses to rest. There is always the option to layer or opt for a maxi dress in the same way Samira does at times. When she is not wearing dresses and skirts, she reaches for baggy jeans or a well put together set. Her style shows very well how much she values the way fashion and beauty coincide.

@Luvyute

Lastly, there’s Shelley, also known as @luvyute on Instagram. Similar to Genie or @bbyg6rl, she leans more towards the neutral white, black, and grey styles. Shelley is a London-based influencer who partakes in many major fashion house events. The brand that really speaks to her style the best is Maison Margiela, as she and her fiancé frequently wear the brand and continuously style it well. Shelley’s style remains up to date and trendy while still remaining unique and true to her. A major trend on the rise for fall 2025 is the polka dot pattern, which we see on her a lot. Whether it is a dress, top, or scarf, she seems to have really taken to that trend. Not only do we see her in polka dots, but she is not afraid of experimenting and layering with other patterns like stripes or furs.

When this time of year rolls around it presents itself as the best excuse to update your wardrobe—and these influencers can help you with that! Autumn always calls for layers, patterns, and tones that match the season. I hope the trends they’ve been starting and the brands they’ve been shopping give you the inspiration you need for the perfect fall attire.