This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Concerns about the nation’s literacy crises continue to be prevalent. People are reading less, forgetting the importance that comes from reading, even the silliest of books.

Memoirs are one of my favorite formats to read. Reading a memoir allows you to really live in someone else’s world and is fundamental to developing empathy and understanding for others.

These are my favorite memoirs, and the ways that they served in changing my own world view.

In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado

This memoir was one of the first I ever read that showcased a nuanced view of lesbian relationships, as the author writes about domestic violence and manipulation. The structure and format are different from any other book I have ever read.

While the memoir largely details her relationship chronologically, she also has essay-like segments where she goes into reflections on literary theory, identity, film, and more. The memoir consists of many short chapters that do not always use first person language and imagine her relationship through many different hypothetical lenses.

Her nuance and the way she was able to analyze her relationship and what it meant to be in a queer relationship that was abusive stuck with me.

Crying in H-Mart by Michelle Zauner

Also known as the lead singer of the indie rock band, Japanese breakfast, this book is about the loss of Michelle Zauner’s mother. She grapples with this loss and tries to explore more about her identity as a Korean woman, now that her connection to that identity and culture is gone.

Reading this book gave me such a different view on loss and love, helping to both connect to my own experiences and see them in a new way. Her style of writing is so open and honest with the way that she is able to share her emotions.

Even when her emotions are messy or mean, she is so honest and upfront. She has so much love for her mother and is able to express how the loss of her led her to want to learn more about her own identity and connect to it in a way that she is connecting with her mother.

Fun Home by Alison Bechdel

Set up as a graphic novel, this memoir documents famous cartoonist Alison Bechdel’s relationship with her father from childhood into adulthood, reflecting after he had passed away.

Her father was a gay man and Bechdel herself is a lesbian. They had a strained relationship for most of her life. She tries to work through her feelings of his passing, and deep dives into their relationship and how they both subverted the gender roles in a father-daughter dynamic.

This memoir is dynamic and funny, while being introspective and caring. The title Fun Home comes from the funeral home that her father owned and operated, and where the rest of her family also worked.

Conclusion

Each of these books had a strong impact on me, and they were able to show me a life and perspective that was different from mine.

This work that memoirs do to put us somewhere different than ourselves is one of the most important things I think you can do to expand your worldview, and in a way, develop your own sense of self.