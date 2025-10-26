My Pride and the Music at the Super Bowl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It was announced on Sep. 28, 2025, that Bad Bunny would be headlining the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show next year. In a video posted on Instagram, Bad Bunny is seen sitting on a goalpost wearing a pava, a traditional Puerto Rican hat made of straw, while his hit Callaíta plays in the background.

Who is Bad Bunny?

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also known as Bad Bunny, is a Puerto Rican singer and rapper recognized for his distinctive blend of reggaeton, salsa, and other musical genres. Bad Bunny is recognized by his music and the meaning behind his lyrics. His music advocates for Puerto Ricans and highlights important issues that Puerto Ricans face, such as gentrification, cultural erosion, and Puerto Rico’s colonial status. Bad Bunny’s music has always spoken out to address the issues that Puerto Rico and Puerto Ricans face.

Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Since the announcement that Bad Bunny would be headlining next year’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, there has been a lot of criticism and racism surrounding his performance because of his Spanish-heavy discography. President Trump called the announcement “absolutely ridiculous.” There have even been petitions surfacing online to remove Bad Bunny from the Super Bowl Halftime Show and to replace him with an American artist—again, Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory.

“Please put in someone who actually speaks English and people actually care about,” a petitioner said. Another said, “Football is uniquely American. Let the artists celebrating the game also be uniquely American.” Petitioners have gone so far as to even ask that Bad Bunny be deported—again, Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory. One petitioner said, “Bring in the next ICE agent for his required federal employment neutering.” Bad Bunny previously stated that he wasn’t including any U.S. dates after his residency tour in Puerto Rico, due to the possibility of ICE seeking out and targeting his fans at his concerts.

Importance of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Announcement

I am absolutely excited for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. I am excited about what he’ll show during his performance. Bad Bunny’s concerts are known to be heavily based on Puerto Rican culture and Puerto Rican identity. He incorporates traditional Puerto Rican symbols, outfits, and music during his concerts. He often wears a pava, which is a straw hat made of palm leaves. His stage sets feature elements of Puerto Rican scenery. His concerts often include performances by dancers dressed in jíbaro, which is traditional Puerto Rican clothing specifically from the countryside of the island.

Artists I Would Love to See Him Bring Out

As a Puerto Rican American who grew up listening to reggaeton, bachata, salsa, and so much more, I would love to see Bad Bunny bring out artists that I loved listening to, including:

Zion y Lennox

Wisin y Yandel

Tego Calderón

RKM y Ken-Y

Ivy Queen

Don Omar

Ozuna

Plan B

Aventura

Daddy Yankee

Marc Anthony

For My Part

Growing up as a Puerto Rican American, no matter how little Spanish I know (I’m learning as I go), I’ve always been proud of where I come from. As a Bad Bunny listener since 2016 (Soy Peor was my jam), fully understanding his lyrics as I got older, his words resonate with me because of how much he loves the beautiful island of Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny is an artist who will always give back to Puerto Rico, Puerto Ricans, and Latinos. Puerto Rico is a beautiful island that I consider home.