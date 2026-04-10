My Four Years at Temple  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In high school, I was told college was going to go by faster than high school, and I wasn’t sure whether to believe it then, but now I do. Not to be cliche, but college truly went by in the blink of an eye. I’m a senior, and I’m graduating in essentially a month. It feels like just a year ago I was going to freshman orientation and moving into my dorm. But it’s been three years, and it’s one month until graduation. College made three years fly by, and it makes me wonder how time will feel post grad. Without further ado here is my college experience broken down over 4 years. I hope this is either something you can relate to if you’re a graduating senior or can give you advice and ideas for the rest of your years in undergrad.

Freshman Year Dorm Diaries & Life on Campus

Freshman year came and went. Dorm living was definitely an experience. I had a plan to room with my friend from middle school and two girls we connected with on social media, but there was a mix up and we ended up in a suite with two girls who we didn’t know. It wasn’t the best experience, but it was still fun living with one of my best friends from middle school. I’m still friends with one of the girls I met on social media. We ended up in the same dorm hall, so we still saw each other often. She’s one of the closest friends I’ve met in college.

I went to frat parties, but I’ve realized that’s not my vibe even though it’s the typical college party; they’re way too problematic for me, and hearing “Party in the USA” on repeat got old quick. I love the song, but they overplayed it too much. I went to Owlchella for the first time. Lil Yachty and G Herbo were supposed to perform, but G Herbo didn’t show. It was still a fun and nostalgic experience hearing Lil Yachty’s music from 2016.

I joined Temple University’s BSU and attended many of the free events on campus that were hosted by Temple University’s Main Campus Program Board. My recommendation to freshmen is don’t be afraid to try new things such as joining clubs and organizations. I wish I would’ve joined more freshman year. Even if your friends don’t want to go, don’t be afraid to check things out. You might meet some amazing people.

2. Sophomore Year & Studying Abroad

Sophomore year, I studied abroad in Rome for my fall semester. It was my first time outside the country. I went with another friend of mine from Temple that I’ve known since middle school. I still remember when I got my acceptance letter as a freshman, and I was ecstatic. I made Pinterest boards and searched up thrift spots and vegetarian/vegan restaurants that I wanted to go to.

My friend and I stayed in the San Giovanni area which was close to many stores and parks. The metro was a short walk away which made it easy to get to campus and there was a cute gelato shop and thrift market just a five-minute walk away from our housing. I found lots of cute vintage clothing there, including a vintage Miss Sixty zip-up. The housing I stayed at also housed students from different cities in Italy and other European countries. It was a nice experience connecting with students from all over. The housing was a hotel and there was a shared kitchen so there was a big community vibe which brought everyone together despite us being from different places. I went to the Vatican and saw the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at St. Peter’s square in December.

I also traveled to London and Paris during school breaks. I’ve always wanted to go to both London and Paris since I was a little girl, so it was nice to check that off my travel list. I was only in Paris for a day trip, so I’d definitely want to go back and spend more time there. I took some amazing art history courses, one of which was “Wonders Of Rome: Baroque Era”, and there were multiple trips to various churches and museums. We also had a two-day, one night overnight trip to Naples. It was a wonderful experience seeing all the architecture from churches and museums and walking through the streets of Naples.

I visited Florence as well. Their pizza was delicious, and they had the cutest photo booth named Fotoautomatica which I found on Pinterest before the trip. It was a bit of a scavenger hunt to find, but it was fun none the less. I also went to the world’s oldest apothecary, Officina – Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella and the Piazzale Michelangelo which had the best view of the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore and city.

3. Junior Year

I feel like junior year went by the fastest, alongside this year. It’s when things started to feel real and serious. The realization that there was one more year left till graduation really started to sink in. It’s when I turned 21 and could finally go to the bars on and off campus. I got my first off-campus apartment with friends and went out on dates. There was a date I went on to a café on campus with a guy who was studying abroad at Temple. I thought he was cute and we had lots in common. We talked for hours in the early September heat, but it unfortunately didn’t lead to anything.

I’ve only been on a handful dates in my undergrad college experience but dating apps really haven’t resonated with me. It’s where hookup culture hibernates, and it’s just not what I’m looking for. I’ve deleted and redownloaded Hinge and Tinder more times than I can count over the past four years, but I think it’s better to meet people in person, so I’m just waiting to meet someone who I really connect with. It’s been hard at times being the only friend in my friend’s group that hasn’t had a boyfriend yet, but I don’t think of it as being behind. If you relate, don’t let people tell you you’re behind; you’re exactly where you’re meant to be.

4. Senior Year

Last but not least, senior year. I still can’t believe it’s the final semester of my undergrad experience in college. I feel like just a few weeks ago it was fall semester. This year and junior year were definitely the most mentally and emotionally draining. Senioritis hit me hard, but the finish line is in sight. There’s just a bit more to go until I walk across the stage and get my degree.

I joined Her Campus this year. I went to an event during the spring semester of my junior year and knew I wanted to join. I wish I would’ve joined sooner, but better late than never. I love writing, creating, and storytelling. It’s been an amazing experience working with Her Campus, and I love the community.

Senior year has been a whirlwind of emotions. There’s the excitement of graduating and the fear of change. I turned 22 in February, and I feel like I kind of understand what Taylor Swift meant when she wrote “Nothing New” and sang the lyrics, “How can a person know everything at 18 but nothing at 22.” Everything feels overwhelming right now it’s a mixture of reality and reminiscing. Looking back and realizing it’s almost been four years is crazy. Graduating from college is a change, but it’s a good form of change, even though it can be scary thinking of how to navigate post-grad. I think I’m going to miss college in some ways, but I’m ready to graduate and I know amazing opportunities await post-grad.

To all those seniors out there like me, we got this. I know it feels overwhelming and scary, but this is just the beginning of the amazing experiences and opportunities that await in our adulthood. It’s ok if you don’t know exactly what you want to do. The experiences and education gained from college will lead you to where you want to be and the dreams, goals, and career paths that you want to pursue.

Here’s to the class of 2026!