My Favorite Fashion Looks From The White Lotus Season Three 

White Lotus season 3 was incredible, full of drama, humor, suspense, and borderline horror, in my opinion. As a girl who loves fashion, this season brought the heat with incredible summer vacation wear, and I love all the looks so much. But out of all of them, here are my four favorite looks from White Lotus season 3, what the brands of the clothes are, and where you can buy them.

Chelsea’s Beach Look, Episode 8

Chelsea is my all-time favorite character in the season, not because she is the sweetest and kindest person in Thailand who has a heart of gold for everyone, but because I love her bohemian but chic style. This beach outfit is beautiful, the green really brings out her eyes and makes her character feel carefree and comfortable. Her Louis Vuitton Kalahari Handbag casually lying by her beach chair gives her a sophisticated look, eluding that she has money to spend, but she is not flashy about it. The Etro Ruffled floral-print triangle bikini is also perfect for her character, having green floral patterns representing her gentle and nature-loving side. Many of Chelsea’s outfits have floral or earthy patterns throughout the season, and it’s a cute, unique touch compared to all the other outfits in the show, which are pretty flashy.

Chloe’s Party Outfit, Episode 7

I love, love, love Chloe’s fashion sense. It’s rich and expensive, thanks to her wealthy boyfriend “Gary” or “Gregg,” (whatever it is) but is also very feminine with lots of tight silhouettes and a tasteful amount of skin. My favorite thing about this outfit is the Versace Vintage Women’s Versace Spring/Summer 1993 Dress; it’s my favorite look of the season. It is unique from all the other characters because even though it’s Versace, it’s not “in your face.” The Pearl and Gold Vermeil Earrings that she wears with the dress really tie the look together. With the gold matching the black, the gold buckles on the front of the dress, and the pearls on the ends matching the white stripes, this is an incredible outfit. The pink and green JW Anderson Chain Twist leather mules were an interesting choice for this outfit but it represents her daringness and willingness to take risks with fashion, mixing funky colors together to create an upscale outfit—and with romance (if you know you know).

Piper’s Evening Look, Episode 5

Piper’s outfits are outfits that a lot of people see themselves wearing. Even from a family of highly wealthy people, the Ratliffs and Pipers’ looks are lived-in. The fashion is simultaneously dainty and classy. The Zimmermann Cut-Out Paisley Maxi Dress is beautiful but essential because it is a big part of Piper’s character. Piper is different from the Ratliffs, because we know she has money and that she is spoiled; but she also wants to go out in Thailand, visit the monk retreat, and experience the culture and peace without feeling like her money is performative.

Jaclyn’s Dinner Dress, Episode 2

Jaclyn is a famous American actor who visited the White Lotus Thailand with her two best friends. Jaclyn is very flashy with her money, adorning Dolce and Gabbana and Valentino casually, but I love that she has so much color to her style. Opposite the Ratliffs, with them wearing neutral colors or beautiful silk, Jaclyn loves glitter, sequins, and animal print. Her Valentino 2022 Multicolor V Logo Sequinned Silk Mini Shift Dress is stunning, looking extra sparkly in the low lighting, an appropriate outfit for dinner but also versatile for a night out of clubbing or dancing.

All seasons of White Lotus have had amazing fashion tastes but by far, this season is my favorite—not only because all the colors and patterns of the outfits match the essence of Thailand so well, but because the outfits seem to fit the characters personalities better than the other two seasons. This season was incredible, fashion and all, and I cannot wait to see what the next set of characters in the fourth season wear.